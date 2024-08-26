51-Year Business Hercules Press Converts to Minuteman Press Franchise in West Roxbury, MA

BOSTON and WEST ROXBURY, Mass., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hercules Press, which has been operating for 51 years, has been sold by retiring second-generation owner Michael Macrides to new Minuteman Press franchise owner Michael Campagnone. Moving forward, the business is now operating as Minuteman Press in West Roxbury. The business remains located at 91 Spring Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132.



On buying the business, Michael Campagnone says, “I was looking to buy a business for about a year. I came across an ad that Minuteman Press was running on BizBuySell and gave them a call. I was then connected with Todd Golberg, Minuteman Press New England Regional VP. We met and clicked right away as he helped me weigh my options and see what was being offered. I chose to buy Hercules Press because I liked the idea of buying an established business and having that springboard to growth in the community. Working with Todd made this decision easier and he is one of the main reasons I bought Hercules Press and joined Minuteman Press.”

On selling the business, Michael Macrides shares, “The last thing I expected to get out of the sale was a new friend but Michael C. and I have developed a great relationship. My staff is also very happy working for Michael and also my customers of 40+ years all seem to be very comfortable with the new regime. This has been a very smooth transition, and Todd Golberg was professional and genuine throughout this process of connecting me with Michael C. and getting the sale completed.”

History of the Business

Hercules Press has a long history in West Roxbury and the Boston area. Michael Macrides says, “Hercules Press was started in 1973 by my dad, George Macrides, who had been a press operator at Business Printing on Broad Street in Boston for 23 years before he was laid off. I joined him in 1984 as I had been a musician in need of a job to support a new family. In 1988, my dad retired and I bought the building where the business is currently located.”

Selling the Business

40 years after joining his dad George in the family business, Michael Macrides has now sold Hercules Press to Michael Campagnone, who has transitioned the business to Minuteman Press in West Roxbury while retaining the current staff. The most important factor for Michael M. was finding the right buyer who would continue operating the business in a way that best served his clients as well as his employees. He found the right fit with the Minuteman Press Conversion Program, which helps independent owners like Michael sell his business at no cost and zero commission fees.

Michael M. shares, “When I began to think about exiting, two years before beginning the process with Minuteman Press, it was obvious that the franchises were going to be my best bet. I called a couple of other franchises before Minuteman but neither impressed me as entities that would care at all about my customers or myself. I put the sale on the backburner for a year or so and then received a mailer from Minuteman Press and called Todd Golberg. Todd was professional yet warm and sincere and it wasn't long before I realized he was truly interested in a great outcome for everyone.”

“The transition was smooth and everyone pulled in the same direction. Both parties required accommodations at different points in the transition and we were all on board with helping each other. Of course, I would recommend that anyone who is looking to sell their print shop to talk with Minuteman Press.” -Michael Macrides, Retiring Owner, Hercules Press (now Minuteman Press in West Roxbury, MA)

Buying the Business – Why Minuteman Press?

Michael C. shares his top 5 reasons for joining the Minuteman Press franchise family:

Business Model: I liked the Minuteman Press business concept as well as the stability.



Print is Essential: The printing industry is somewhat recession-proof.



Support: The franchise support from Todd and everyone at MPIHQ. Their training was fantastic and the support for their FLEX business software is outstanding.



Scalability: I bought an established business and Minuteman Press gives me the resources to expand product lines into areas such as apparel and Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM).



Easy Transition: I have retained the staff and also have the support of Minuteman Press, which makes the transition much easier. I share with our clients that nothing has changed other than the extra bandwidth and resources we have to further help them grow.



“I was in the hospitality field for 45 years as I grew up in the restaurant industry and have been around it my whole life. Making this transition to the printing industry that is B2B and Minuteman Press simply made sense for both my family and for me.” -Michael Campagnone, Owner, Minuteman Press, West Roxbury MA (formerly Hercules Press)

Quick Hits

Training: “Training was fantastic and everyone at MPIHQ did a great job in answering questions and giving us ample time to interact and engage with them as we were learning.”

Royalty Incentive Program: “Having a monthly royalty cap incentivizes me to do more business. It’s clear that Minuteman Press wants me to be successful and reap the benefits of that success.”

The Printing Industry: “I am new to the printing industry and was surprised at first by how many people and businesses really need and use printing. People need these tangible products.”

Applying Customer Service Skillset: “I cut my teeth on providing outstanding customer service. I feel like I have a huge advantage selling our products and serving our clients because customer satisfaction is right in my wheelhouse. I can apply my skillset from the hospitality industry and make sure our customers feel valued and have a positive experience.”

Business Community: “I am new to West Roxbury. I think when you are serving the community and providing any kind of service like ours, it’s important to be flexible, meet deadlines, and support each other as small business owners.”

Internet Marketing: “The tools Minuteman Press provides such as their Internet Marketing Program and enhanced website options are great for generating leads and also making you look more professional with your online presence once they do visit your website.”

Owning a Business vs. Having a Job: “I just love that when you own a business, whatever decisions you make are yours, and no one else is making them for you. Minuteman Press gives me guidelines but we still have the freedom to run the business my way.”

Advice for Others: “There’s always going to be a learning curve during the transition period. Don’t overthink it and trust the process. Looking back, I wish I would have bought the business even sooner.”

