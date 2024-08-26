Bimbo’s "Bimbo Dream" program enables 55 girls from 22 countries to play soccer with FC Barcelona

The Bimbo Dream program encourages girls worldwide to follow the inspiring example of Aitana Bonmatí, a football player on the Spanish national team and ambassador of the BIMBO ® brand.



brand. 55 girls from 22 countries had the opportunity to train at FC Barcelona facilities.

A five-part campaign will run in August and September to highlight the 2024 global edition of The Bimbo Dream: Putting the Team Together; Dreamers; Experience; Coming Home; and Global Recap.



HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest bakery and current Global Partner of FC Barcelona and Main Partner of FC Barcelona Women, is pleased to announce that its 2024 global campaign "The Bimbo Dream" enabled 55 girls from 22 countries to train with Aitana Bonmatí, a professional soccer player on the Spanish national soccer team and FC Barcelona Women and Global Ambassador of the BIMBO® brand, at the FC Barcelona facilities in Spain.

This global initiative builds on the success of "The Bimbo Dream," a project completed in Argentina in 2023, where Grupo Bimbo supported the dream of three talented Argentinean girls who wanted to become soccer players. Grupo Bimbo provided the young athletes with an enriching experience at FC Barcelona, while encouraging and promoting their development in the soccer world.

For the first global edition of "The Bimbo Dream" in 2024, 55 girls between the ages of 10 and 13 representing 22 countries were selected to travel to Barcelona for seven days. They had the opportunity to train at the club's sports facilities, forge friendships, and live alongside Aitana Bonmati, who, as ambassador of BIMBO®, was a source of inspiration for the girls as they discovered that they could break paradigms and achieve their dreams.

Participants in “The Bimbo Dream” 2024 represented:

1) Barça Academy, a School of Human and Sports Training that has a presence in different countries, where girls who are students of this academy were selected

2) Futbolito Bimbo in Mexico, Futbolito Ideal in Chile, and “Campeonas de Sueños” in Central America, Ecuador, and Colombia.

3) Local soccer associations in select countries where Grupo Bimbo operates.

During their stay, the girls participated in recreational and social activities. In addition, nutritionists from FC Barcelona led them in a nutrition workshop that highlighted the importance of a proper diet to stay strong and healthy. The participants then created their own recipes for the Champions Sandwich. These recipes were further developed with the help of Grupo Bimbo and FC Barcelona.

To build excitement for the second global edition of "The Bimbo Dream" in 2025, a five-part international campaign will run in August and September 2024 on Bimbo's social networks and various media channels. In the campaign, the 55 selected participants will share their experiences in Barcelona in five installments:

Putting the Team Together Dreamers Experience Coming Home Global Recap



In 2022, Grupo Bimbo and FC Barcelona signed an agreement in which the BIMBO® brand became the global partner of the club and the main partner of FC Barcelona Women. As a result of this alliance, the company announced the addition of Spanish soccer player Aitana Bonmatí as a global ambassador of the BIMBO® brand in 2023. These synergies aim to develop female talent and equality through sport while promoting nutrition, healthy lifestyles, and the dreams of thousands of girls and boys.

Through initiatives such as these, Grupo Bimbo promotes actions that nourish a better world.

About Grupo Bimbo:

Grupo Bimbo is the world's largest leading bakery company and a major player in the snacks category. It has 227 plants and more than 1,500 points of sale strategically located in 35 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Its main product lines include mainstream bread, buns and rolls, sweet baked goods, cookies, creme-filled cakes, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, flatbreads, and salty snacks. Grupo Bimbo has one of the largest distribution networks in the world, with more than 57,000 routes and 151,000 associates. Its shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker symbol BIMBO and in the U.S. over-the-counter market through an ADR Level 1 program under the ticker symbol BMBOY.