On the Heels of Newly Revised Drops Standard, Ergodyne Unveils Next Chapter of Tool Tethering Legacy

St. Paul, MN, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne, the pioneers in dropped object prevention, announced the latest innovations in their tool tethering line. The launch includes a range of safety solutions tested and labeled to the newly revised American National Standard for Dropped Object Prevention Solutions (ANSI/ISEA 121-2023):

Also included in Ergodyne's announcement was the Squids 3791 Sleever/Connecting Bar Lock Collar with Tool Attachment Point, which was released earlier this year before final approval of the revised standard and initially marked to ANSI/ISEA 121-2018.

“One of the biggest tool tethering challenges workers have to solve for is how to attach a lanyard to some of these items that don’t have a built-in and/or compliant attachment point,” said Becky Danielson, Product Manager, Ergodyne. “And sleever bars are a great example.”

The new Squids 3791 Sleever/Connecting Bar Lock Collar with Tool Attachment Point installs onto connecting, sleever and wrecking bars to create a retrofit attachment point for easily connecting a lanyard. Additionally, the locking collar allows the bar to be safely holstered by providing a catchpoint when stored on a tool belt and when working at heights. The collar also features a swiveling connection point in the middle for tethering and prevents tangles and binds when used with a lanyard. The tool attachment portion of the locking collar can be removed, and the tool collar can be used solely for proper holstering.

“Working around expensive equipment and machinery is another challenge,” continued Danielson. “Solutions like our new Squids 3122 Pull-On Wrist Tool Lanyard stay close to the body, limiting the drop distance and the chances it will cause costly damage to equipment being worked on or above.”

Compliance with Updated ANSI/ISEA 121-2023 Standard

With this launch, Ergodyne remains at the forefront of industry standards, having played a pivotal role in the development of the original ANSI/ISEA 121-2018 standard for tethering and transporting tools. Similar to ANSI Z359 for fall protection, the “dropped object” standard is widely regarded as best practice within the industry. While the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) does not directly enforce this standard, it can be cited under the General Duty Clause as a guideline for enhancing worker safety against falling objects.

The standard covers four key categories of preventative measures actively used by workers:

Tool Attachments: Retrofit attachment points installed onto tools and equipment, allowing them to be tethered.

Anchor Attachments: Retrofit attachment points installed onto the structure or the worker themselves to provide an anchor point for tethering.

Tool Tethers: Lanyards that connect tools to an anchor point.

Containers: Bags and buckets used to transport tools and equipment to and from at-heights work zones.

Updates found in the newly revised standard include:

Enhanced Purpose & Application content, with the addition of an Exceptions section.

Adjustments to test procedures for Tool Tethers and Containers.

Refinement and clarification of requirements for Marking and Instructions.

“If it’s going up, you should really tie it off,” said Nate Bohmbach, Product Director, Ergodyne. Bohmbach also leads ISEA’s Dropped Objects Prevention Group. “At-heights safety goes beyond just securing the worker. It includes securing everything that worker brings above ground level. Passive solutions like nets and toeboards can only do so much. Hard hats can only do so much. Only active solutions like these can prevent drops from occurring in the first place.”

Details on Ergodyne's new tool tethering solutions can be found on ergodyne.com.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachment