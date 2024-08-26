Continental Issues Voluntary Exchange Program for ProContact GX AO 255/35 R19 96H XL Car Tires

563 replacement tires in the Canadian market are subject to a voluntary exchange program and will be replaced free of charge.

Continental is not aware of any reports of property damage, accidents, or injuries related to the affected tires.

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental today announced a voluntary exchange program covering 148,016 original equipment and replacement tires brought into the markets in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Continental proactively initiated this exchange program. Its market observation program had revealed an increase in warranty complaints connected to these tires. Affected tires may exhibit localized tread wear in the tread shoulders, excessive vibrations and noise. They may develop a belt edge separation. With continued use, the tires could experience a partial or full tread or belt loss. This could increase the risk of serious injury or death. Continental is not aware of any reports of property damage, accidents, injuries or death related to the affected tires.

All tires subject to the voluntary exchange program will be replaced free of charge.

Continental began informing the relevant national authorities on August 20, 2024, and is in close contact with its customers and dealers about the organization and implementation of the voluntary exchange program. You can find further information – including a guide for identifying the affected tires using their DOT number – and local contacts at Total Confidence Plan (continental-tires.com) or call Continental Customer Relations at 1-855-453-1962.

Replacement tires covered by the voluntary exchange program can be identified as follows:

Product line: Continental ProContact GX AO

Size: 255/35 R19 96H XL

Article Number: 1557369

DOT Number: CP32 WMC9

DOT Weeks (last four digits of DOT Number) 1921 - 3224

