XWELL Announces Partnership with Priority Pass

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), an authority in wellness solutions for people on the go, today announced a two-year partnership with Priority Pass™, the world’s original and leading airport experiences program. Through this partnership, select Priority Pass members can enjoy a 25-minute Zero Gravity Massage Lounger at JFK, MIA, MCO, SLC, DFW, and PHL XpresSpa airport locations beginning August 26, 2024. The remainder of XpresSpa’s 17 US locations will begin participating in the program beginning September 16, 2024.



“This partnership allows XWELL to reach a broader audience of travelers seeking the elevated level of comfort and relaxation that our spas provide,” said XWELL Chief Executive Officer, Scott Milford. “Our Zero Gravity Massage Loungers are designed to provide an exceptional wellness experience, and have become very popular among travelers. We are excited to introduce this offering to Priority Pass members.”

XWELL’s commitment to enhancing traveler well-being through XpresSpa underscores its role as a key player in the global wellness space, bringing premium relaxation services to travelers across the globe.

“We are pleased to welcome XWELL and its US-based XpresSpa locations to our global airport lounge and experiences network,” said Priority Pass’ Vice President of Partnerships, Jeremy Dalkoff. “This partnership reinforces our superior coverage and unrivaled options for our members both here in the US and worldwide.”

Mr. Milford added, “Working with Priority Pass enables us to further advance our business strategy focused on leveraging autonomous services, which produces higher margins than traditional massages, at our XpresSpa locations. We expect this partnership will provide increased revenue for our business.”

For more information about this new offering, visit xpresspa.com.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global wellness holding company operating multiple brands: XpresSpa®, Treat™, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.



XpresSpa is a leading retailer of wellness services and related products, with 33 locations in 16 airports globally.

Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques, with three locations currently operating.

XpresCheck, in collaboration with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducts biosurveillance monitoring of inbound international flights. Operating 9 biosurveillance stations in 7 of the nation’s busiest airports, XpresCheck tests passengers and wastewater to monitor and identify new SARS-CoV-2 variants as well as other pathogens entering the USA from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

About Priority Pass

Priority Pass is the world’s original and market-leading airport experiences programme. We provide travellers with access to over 1,600 airport lounges and travel experiences in over 650 airports in 148 countries. Members can access an ever-growing range of premium experiences – from spas to sleeping pods to dining – that help elevate every journey into something special. By building partnerships with other leading brands, we help to bring a better travel experience to the world.

Priority Pass is operated by Collinson, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world to travel with ease and confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events, including the Company’s current plans and expectations relating to the business and operations and future store openings, including but not limited to, future openings of Naples Wax Center and XpresSpa stores, are based upon information available to XWELL as of the date of this press release, and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.