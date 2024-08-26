Moxies makes a reinvigorated return to Regina with newly renovated space





REGINA, Saskatchewan, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxies is thrilled to announce its return to Regina, featuring a bright and modern design. Officially opening its doors to the public on August 29, the restaurant invites guests to experience fresh handmade dishes, crafted cocktails, and premium hospitality in a new vibrant, airy, and lively space.



Located at 1800 Victoria Ave., Moxies Regina features a 7,500 square-foot floor plan, with seating for 250 guests. The renovation introduces a new modern colour palette, lush greenery walls, and vibrant artwork along with marble and natural wood throughout the space. With an outdoor patio to enjoy during the summer months, the restaurant also boasts an all-season patio with retractable glass doors, perfect for large parties and sports team bookings.

“Moxies Regina is the latest location to undergo a new modern transformation as part of our new brand identity, announced in late 2022,” says Joanne Forrester, President and Chief Operating Officer, Moxies. “Since our relaunch, we have opened 4 new restaurant locations and refreshed 10 more, as we continue to provide premium hospitality to guests across North America. We are proud to be a part of the Regina community and are thrilled to be re-opening our doors to locals and visitors alike.”





The space is thoughtfully designed with every guest in mind. Complete with an open floor plan for large group bookings and a TV screen wall for those looking to catch the latest sporting event. Whether cheering on a favourite team or enjoying a night out with friends, Moxies looks forward to being the go-to destination in Regina.

Known for its extensive, modern, and fresh menu, made-daily in-house, Moxies Regina will serve beloved classics such as the Tiny Tuna Tacos, Roasted Tomatoes & Whipped Feta, and White Chocolate Brownie. Enjoy fresh new bites including the Grilled Chicken Zen Bowl, Boston Clam Chowder, Blackened Mahi Mahi, and more. Executive Chef & Director of Culinary and Beverage, Brandon Thordarson, continues to lead the culinary team at Moxies, bringing global inspiration and passion to the menu.

For those looking for the perfect pairing, the menu also features a range of fresh, handcrafted cocktails, to delight every taste bud. Cocktails include but are not limited to, the Ginger Peach Smash, iconic White Peach Bellini, and the Signature Smoked Old Fashioned, made with BEARFACE Canadian Whisky–smoked to order for every guest. New to Moxies Regina, Happy Hour will now be served daily from 2-5 pm and 9 pm-close, and guests can enjoy half-price bottles of wine all day Tuesday and Wednesday.















“The team here at Moxies is excited to be back in the community and enjoy our new vibrant space with new guests, regulars, and more,” says Forrester. “This renovation reflects our dedication to offering an enhanced dining experience where guests can enjoy our seasonal menu alongside the warm and welcoming atmosphere we've crafted. We’re looking forward to continuing to be a part of guests’ special celebrations, game nights with friends, and more.”

For more information on Moxies Regina, visit moxies.com or follow @ moxies on Instagram.

Operating Hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.

Happy Hours:

Daily from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to close

Half-priced bottles of wine on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

About Moxies

With 59 locations across North America, Moxies is a Canadian premium casual concept owned by Northland Properties. It is known for progressive made-in-house culinary, an innovative beverage program, and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad54e0da-09c8-4ec4-b955-97fadbfc8bf6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7b0e35f-8ce1-430e-9b19-e48c02c5553c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f93d70e1-7df3-49ad-a00d-69b340cb383e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aac469a1-e228-423a-a34b-534ed2ea988d