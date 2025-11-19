Cozy Up This Winter with Moxies’ Newest Feature Menu

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxies is excited to announce the details of their newly released 2025 Winter Feature Menu. An exclusive offering of bold seasonal flavours and returning classics, guests are invited to enjoy the addition of seasonally inspired dishes and beverages from now until February 16, 2026.



Influenced by Moxies’ Tastemakers program and new to the table this season is the Baked Crab & Aged White Cheddar Dip. After receiving rave reviews, the dish was a natural choice for this season’s lineup. Made with a blend of crab and aged white cheddar, it balances delicate sweetness with rich umami, making it the perfect shareable start to any meal.











"This winter’s menu is all about feel-good flavours with a fresh, elevated twist,” says Joanne Forrester, President and Chief Operating Officer of Moxies. “We built it for the way people dine today — easy to enjoy, great for sharing, and always worth the visit."



Another debut this season is the Italian Sausage Pappardelle, an elevated twist on a classic comfort dish. Made with fresh pappardelle, it’s topped with savoury Italian sausage in a rich tomato sauce and finished with Manchego cheese.

Among the featured favourites is the Pork Belly Ramen that brings warmth to chilly nights, with flavour-filled slow-cooked pork belly and traditional Japanese ramen noodles. For those craving a flavourful steak, the 13-oz Ribeye is the ideal option, marbled and seared to perfection, served with buttered mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.



Finishing on a sweet note, the beloved Sticky Toffee Pudding makes a triumphant return. This classic dessert features a dark, dense sponge cake made with chopped dates, topped with candied pecans and a warm, buttery caramel sauce, poured tableside over a scoop of vanilla ice cream. It’s a must-try for dessert lovers.









Complementing these dishes, Moxies is introducing a lineup of festive beverages. The Agave & Amaretto Sour is Moxies’ modern take on a classic sour, combining smooth almond notes from Amaretto with zesty citrus and a touch of tequila. Perfect for cozying up this winter, the Fireside Margarita reimagines the classic cocktail with warming hints of cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger. For those looking for a spirit-free option, the Yuzu and Pear Spritz blends subtle pear sweetness with yuzu for a light and balanced sip.



This menu showcases Moxies’ continued commitment to culinary creativity and value, combining fresh, high-quality ingredients with globally inspired flavours. Each feature menu item is thoughtfully crafted to reflect the season, making Moxies the ultimate destination for premium casual dining all winter long.



Available now through February 16, 2026, the menu can be enjoyed at all Moxies locations across Canada. For more details on participating locations and opening hours, visit moxies.com.

About Moxies

With 57 locations across North America, Moxies is a Canadian premium casual concept known for its progressive made-in-house culinary, innovative beverage program and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment. Moxies is part of family-owned Northland Properties Corporation, whose business interests include an NHL franchise, two ski resorts, 175+ restaurants, 66+ hotels and other mixed-use projects.



For more information, visit moxies.com or follow Moxies on Instagram at @moxiescanada



