Moxies Launches Tastemakers: A Bold, Guest-Driven Approach to Menu Creation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Moxies is proud to unveil Tastemakers, its latest interactive menu initiative. An innovative approach to menu creation, this exciting new program puts the Moxies menu in the hands of its guests. Select individuals from across the country are invited to be among the first to sample potential new dishes and beverages, offering feedback that will directly shape future menus. By engaging with local Tastemakers, Moxies is inviting its guests into the creative process.





“At Moxies, our guests are at the centre of everything we do—whether it’s exceptional hospitality or developing bold new menu offerings,” explains Tanya Thomson, Senior Director, Marketing and Brand, Moxies. “This isn’t just another tasting, but a collaboration in shaping the future of our menu. We want our guests to see how their input inspired what’s on the table”.

The program officially kicked off in Toronto, where Moxies hosted its first-ever Tastemakers panel. A group of individuals with discerning palates and a refined sense of style gathered to taste, score, and celebrate a fresh range of culinary creations. From shareables and entrées to signature cocktails, only the most loved items will make the final cut and appear on upcoming menus.

Over an evening of conversation, flavour, and honest feedback, these Tastemakers sampled a range of innovative dishes and drinks, casting their votes on what they believe deserves a permanent spot on the menu. Guests also took part in one-on-one interviews, sharing their perspectives on being a Tastemaker and their favourite menu innovations.





The Tastemakers program reflects Moxies’ broader mission to create deeper connections with its guests through food, storytelling, and shared experiences. Launching alongside the program is Moxies' new tagline: Meet me at Moxies. Whether it’s spontaneous happy hour drinks, a weekday date night, or your never-ending 29th birthday, it’s an open invitation to elevate the everyday, offering a vibrant atmosphere, exceptional food, and moments that feel anything but routine.

Canadians are encouraged to keep an eye on upcoming menus to see which new dishes made the cut. The Toronto panel is just the beginning, as Moxies plans to bring the program to new cities nationally within the coming months.

Special thanks to their incredible agency partners who helped bring this vision to life. To Conflict, for their work on visual identity, consumer research, creative direction, and strategy. To Pomp & Circumstance, for crafting and executing a PR and influencer strategy that sparked conversation. And to EssenceMediaCom, for expertly planning and delivering the media that brought our message to the masses.

To find out more about Moxies, please visit moxies.com or follow the team on social @moxies to stay updated on the latest offerings and promotions.

About Moxies

With 57 locations across North America, Moxies is a Canadian premium casual concept owned by Northland Properties. It is known for progressive made-in-house culinary, an innovative beverage program, and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ba0ca79-3280-41a1-ad54-3554734a4264

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/293fd123-f027-4a0f-8766-b350529e126c