Moxies Expands Its Presence with New Opening in Barrie





BARRIE, Ont., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxies , the premium casual brand celebrated for its handcrafted dishes, signature cocktails and award-winning hospitality, will debut its newest and 60th location this April in Barrie, Ontario.

Located at 139 Park Place Blvd. within Park Place, one of Barrie’s most popular retail destinations, the location reflects Moxies’ role as a go-to destination bringing its elevated experience, contemporary atmosphere and warm hospitality to communities where people naturally come together, whether for a casual night out, a business lunch or a special celebration.

Spanning 7100 sq. ft., the new restaurant offers seating for up to 300 guests and reflects Moxies’ latest contemporary design direction. Warm finishes, modern details and generous natural light come together to create an inviting, energetic vibe that transitions seamlessly from daytime dining to evening gatherings. The experience is further enhanced by an enclosed patio for year round dining and an open air patio.





Inside, a large seated bar and lounge area with multiple TVs serves as the heartbeat of the restaurant, creating a dynamic focal point where guests naturally connect, unwind and celebrate. Floor‑to‑ceiling glass along the front of the restaurant enhances the bright, airy feel, while versatile spaces provide the ideal setting for private events and group celebrations.

“We create dynamic spaces where a chef-driven culinary program, standout cocktails and genuinely warm hospitality come together to deliver an incredible vibe,” said Joanne Forrester, President & Chief Operating Officer of Moxies Restaurants. “This opening marks an exciting milestone for our brand, and we’re thrilled to reintroduce Moxies to the Barrie community with a beautifully designed space that delivers elevated dining in an energetic, welcoming setting.”





Guests will enjoy Moxies’ signature favourites, including the Chipotle Mango Chicken, Salmon and Avocado Cobb Salad, Tomatoes & Whipped Feta, and a new premium sushi offering offering something for every palate.



The beverage program is equally considered, with an extensive selection of wines, draft beers and spirits, alongside curated cocktails like the Espresso Martini, Smoked Old Fashioned, Pineapple Basil Margarita, as well as a thoughtful lineup of zero-proof options.



The new Moxies Barrie location underscores the brand’s continued growth in Ontario and reinforces Moxies’ commitment to bringing premium casual dining experiences to more communities across Canada. Moxies Barrie Park Place will host happy hour every day 2-5pm and 9pm to close, alongside a dedicated weekend brunch menu for guests looking to start their day in style.

The new location is also currently hiring for both front-of-house and culinary positions. Interested candidates can learn more and apply here.

For more information, visit moxies.com or follow @moxiescanada on Instagram.

About Moxies

With 60 locations across North America, Moxies is a premium casual concept known for its progressive made-in-house culinary offerings, innovative beverage program, and genuine hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment. Moxies is part of family-owned Northland Properties Corporation, whose business interests include an NHL franchise, two ski resorts, over 175+ restaurants, 65+ hotels, and other mixed-use projects. For more information, visit moxies.com or follow @moxiescanada on Instagram.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e44c08b-09a0-4e9a-b398-b9a6e0057ba7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78f9fec2-22cb-49e0-b848-c7552b5f54d1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8269d86-236d-43df-b8a0-a76c213afdb1