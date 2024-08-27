IBA secures deal with the University of Pennsylvania Health System for two Proteus®ONE proton therapy solutions

Agreement further strengthens the long-term relationship between IBA and the University of Pennsylvania

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, August 27, 2024 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Pennsylvania Health System for the installation of two Proteus®ONE1 compact proton therapy solutions at the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA, USA. The final contract is expected to be signed later this year.

The University of Pennsylvania is a long-standing customer of IBA as well as a key partner in the development of ConformalFLASH®2, as the leading organization in the field of Flash irradiation with protons. Since 2010, the university has been treating patients with an IBA Proteus®PLUS1 solution across five treatment rooms at the Roberts Proton Therapy Center in Philadelphia.

The two Proteus®ONE systems will be installed side by side. This configuration has been designed to enhance clinical availability and maximize patient treatment efficiency. The agreement includes an operation and maintenance services contract to be provided by IBA and the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (PPMC) expects to start proton therapy treatments for patients in 2027.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA, commented: “We are pleased to continue and strengthen the long-lasting partnership with the University of Pennsylvania and be part of their proton therapy expansion plan. They are one of the world’s key players in the field of proton therapy. Their trust in future innovation and development at IBA demonstrates the quality of both our equipment and services to ensure optimized operation of our Proteus systems. We look forward to working with the university to bring ConformalFLASH® to the clinic.”

Prof. James M. Metz, MD, Henry K. Pancoast Professor of Radiation Oncology and Chair of Radiation Oncology at the University of Pennsylvania, added: “We are excited to move forward with our proton therapy strategic plan by integrating two IBA single room solutions at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. This is a key part of our efforts to expand proton therapy services across the region with state-of-the-art technology and increasing access to this important cancer therapy.”

***ENDS***

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS

Soumya Chandramouli

Chief Financial Officer

+32 10 475 890

Investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien

Corporate Communication Director

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

ICR Consilium

Amber Fennell, Angela Gray, Lucy Featherstone

+44 (0) 20 3709 5700

IBA@consilium-comms.com







1 Proteus®ONE and Proteus®PLUS are the brand names of Proteus®235

2ConformalFLASH® is a registered brand of IBA’s Proton FLASH irradiation solution currently under research and development phase.





Attachment