LanzaTech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) (LanzaTech), the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials, today announced that members of its management team will attend the following upcoming investor events:



Barclays CEO Energy & Power Conference in New York City, September 4 - 5

Santander’s Carbon Removal Capital Summit in San Francisco, September 10 - 12

LanzaTech’s latest investor materials are available at https://ir.lanzatech.com/ .

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is the carbon recycling company transforming waste carbon into sustainable fuels, chemicals, and materials for everyday products. Using its biorecycling technology, LanzaTech captures carbon generated by energy-intensive industries at the source, preventing it from being emitted into the air. LanzaTech then gives that captured carbon a new life as a clean replacement for virgin fossil carbon in everything from household cleaners and clothing fibers to packaging and fuels. By partnering with companies across the global supply chain like ArcelorMittal, Zara, H&M Move, Coty, On, and LanzaJet, LanzaTech is paving the way for a circular carbon economy. For more information about LanzaTech, visit https://lanzatech.com .

