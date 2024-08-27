West Red Lake Gold Intersects 17.77 g/t Au over 5.5m at McVeigh and 7.35 g/t Au over 12.12m at Austin – Madsen Mine

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (“West Red Lake Gold” or “WRLG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) is pleased to report drill results from its 100% owned Madsen Mine located in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

The drill results featured in this news release are focused on the high-grade Austin and McVeigh Zones. The Austin Zone currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 914,200 ounces (“oz”) grading 6.9 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”), with an additional Inferred resource of 104,900 oz grading 6.5 g/t Au. The McVeigh Zone currently contains an Indicated mineral resource of 79,800 oz grading 6.4 g/t Au, with an additional Inferred resource of 14,300 oz grading 6.9 g/t Au.

These results follow-up on the significant intercepts previously announced on August 12, 2024 , where drilling returned 107.61 g/t Au over 2.5 meters (“m”) at Austin and 106.99 g/t Au over 2.35m at McVeigh.

The purpose of this drilling was definition within priority areas of Austin and McVeigh to continue building an inventory of high-confidence ounces to support the restart of production at the Madsen mine, which is expected to commence in H2 2025. The Company expects to complete a pre-feasibility study in support of that restart goal in the coming months.

MCVEIGH ZONE HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM24D-01-4081-025 Intersected 5.5m @ 17.77 g/t Au , from 44.5m to 50.0m, Including 2.2m @ 38.56 g/t Au , from 45.0m to 47.2m, Also Including 0.5m @ 19.15 g/t Au , from 49.5m to 50.0m.



Intersected , from 44.5m to 50.0m, Including , from 45.0m to 47.2m, Also Including , from 49.5m to 50.0m. Hole MM24D-01-4081-028 Intersected 2m @ 36.62 g/t Au , from 51.5m to 53.5m, Including 0.6m @ 100.44 g/t Au , from 52.4m to 53.0m.



Intersected , from 51.5m to 53.5m, Including , from 52.4m to 53.0m. Hole MM24D-01-4081-027 Intersected 5m @ 10.82 g/t Au , from 43m to 48m, Including 1m @ 11.44 g/t Au , from 44m to 45m, Also including 0.5m @ 64.71 g/t Au , from 46.6m to 47.1m.



Intersected , from 43m to 48m, Including , from 44m to 45m, Also including , from 46.6m to 47.1m. Hole MM24D-01-4081-039 Intersected 0.6m @ 89.93 g/t Au, from 50.0m to 50.6m.



AUSTIN ZONE HIGHLIGHTS:

Hole MM24D-09-4796-025 Intersected 12.12m @ 7.35 g/t Au , from 92.88m to 105.00m, Including 2.5m @ 19.39 g/t Au , from 93.5m to 96.0m.



Intersected , from 92.88m to 105.00m, Including , from 93.5m to 96.0m. Hole MM24D-09-4796-023 Intersected 7m @ 11.06 g/t Au , from 85.5m to 92.5m, Including 0.51m @ 15.72 g/t Au , from 87.09m to 87.60m, Also including 1.87m @ 28.14 g/t Au , from 90.63m to 92.50m.



Intersected , from 85.5m to 92.5m, Including , from 87.09m to 87.60m, Also including , from 90.63m to 92.50m. Hole MM24D-09-4796-029 Intersected 6.3m @ 6.04 g/t Au, from 77.0m to 83.3m, Including 0.67m @ 13.82 g/t Au, from 78.00m to 78.67m, Also including 1m @ 12.60 g/t Au, from 82.3m to 83.3m.



Shane Williams, President & CEO, stated, “The exceptional drill results that continue to be produced from McVeigh are very encouraging and highlight the opportunity that remains in this shallow, high-grade, easily accessible portion of the Madsen deposit. The Austin zone also continues to impress with solid results that help to strengthen our view that the Madsen deposit has plenty of meat left on the bones while also offering significant upside as we continue to access deeper portions of the main deposit.”

Plan maps and section for the Austin and McVeigh drilling outlined in this release are provided in Figures 1 through 13.

TABLE 1. Significant intercepts (>3 g/t Au) from drilling at Austin and McVeigh Zones.

Hole ID Target From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Au (g/t) MM24D-09-4796-019 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-09-4796-020 Austin 60.50 64.00 3.50 3.57 MM24D-09-4796-021 Austin



79.00 82.49 3.49 5.25 Incl. 81.18 81.68 0.50 14.77 MM24D-09-4796-022 Austin No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-09-4796-023 Austin







85.50 92.50 7.00 11.06 Incl. 87.09 87.60 0.51 15.72 Also Incl. 90.63 92.50 1.87 28.14 MM24D-09-4796-024 Austin 72.24 73.41 1.17 3.50 MM24D-09-4796-025 Austin 83.00 87.46 4.46 4.29 Incl. Austin 85.43 86.50 1.07 11.56 AND Austin



92.88 105.00 12.12 7.35 Incl. 93.50 96.00 2.50 19.39 MM24D-09-4796-026 Austin 94.00 99.50 5.50 3.56 MM24D-09-4796-027 Austin 94.00 98.43 4.43 3.26 AND Austin 102.00 102.75 0.75 3.76 AND Austin 104.13 105.00 0.87 6.82 MM24D-09-4796-028 Austin 64.96 65.84 0.88 5.26 AND Austin 68.35 70.55 2.20 3.01 AND Austin 99.50 102.30 2.80 3.43 MM24D-09-4796-029 Austin







77.00 83.30 6.30 6.04 Incl. 78.00 78.67 0.67 13.82 Also Incl. 82.30 83.30 1.00 12.60 AND Austin 94.00 95.42 1.42 3.16 MM24D-01-4081-020 McVeigh



34.00 39.00 5.00 3.48 Incl. 37.00 37.50 0.50 10.63 MM24D-01-4081-021 McVeigh 39.20 40.60 1.40 4.49 MM24D-01-4081-022 McVeigh



25.80 28.00 2.20 6.73 Incl. 25.80 26.30 0.50 26.09 AND McVeigh 32.00 33.00 1.00 6.78 AND McVeigh 35.50 36.00 0.50 3.59 AND McVeigh 37.00 37.50 0.50 3.00 MM24D-01-4081-023 McVeigh 19.85 22.10 2.25 5.89 AND McVeigh 38.50 41.35 2.85 6.15 MM24D-01-4081-024 McVeigh 40.00 43.10 3.10 3.01 AND McVeigh 54.00 55.00 1.00 6.69 MM24D-01-4081-025 McVeigh 20.60 23.60 3.00 3.25 AND McVeigh



36.50 41.50 5.00 4.15 Incl. 37.00 37.50 0.50 12.99 AND McVeigh







44.50 50.00 5.50 17.77 Incl. 45.00 47.20 2.20 38.56 Also Incl. 49.50 50.00 0.50 19.15 MM24D-01-4081-026 McVeigh 35.00 35.50 0.50 3.54 AND McVeigh 38.00 39.00 1.00 4.01 AND McVeigh



41.50 45.00 3.50 3.78 Incl. 43.50 44.00 0.50 16.06 MM24D-01-4081-027 McVeigh 20.00 21.50 1.50 3.47 AND McVeigh







43.00 48.00 5.00 10.82 Incl. 44.00 45.00 1.00 11.44 Also Incl. 46.60 47.10 0.50 64.71 MM24D-01-4081-028 McVeigh 28.85 31.00 2.15 3.03 AND McVeigh 40.00 40.50 0.50 4.42 AND McVeigh



51.50 53.50 2.00 36.62 Incl. 52.40 53.00 0.60 100.44 MM24D-01-4081-029 McVeigh 39.50 40.00 0.50 3.14 MM24D-01-4081-030 McVeigh







38.50 42.90 4.40 10.45 Incl. 39.50 40.50 1.00 30.17 Also Incl. 41.60 42.10 0.50 22.86 MM24D-01-4081-031 McVeigh



31.00 31.50 0.50 4.64 AND 33.00 34.00 1.00 3.98 AND McVeigh 49.50 50.50 1.00 10.66 MM24D-01-4081-032 McVeigh



25.50 30.50 5.00 7.43 Incl. 28.00 28.50 0.50 38.68 AND McVeigh



33.00 35.30 2.30 6.35 Incl. 33.00 33.95 0.95 14.65 MM24D-01-4081-033 McVeigh



26.50 29.50 3.00 15.61 Incl. 29.00 29.50 0.50 88.48 AND McVeigh



45.25 46.75 1.50 9.52 Incl. 45.25 46.00 0.75 10.66 MM24D-01-4081-034 McVeigh 31.27 33.00 1.73 3.68 MM24D-01-4081-035 McVeigh 27.13 32.00 4.87 3.22 MM24D-01-4081-036 McVeigh 29.00 30.00 1.00 4.77 AND McVeigh 54.45 55.25 0.80 6.67 MM24D-01-4081-037 McVeigh 29.50 30.50 1.00 4.23 AND McVeigh 34.00 34.50 0.50 3.26 MM24D-01-4081-038 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-01-4081-039 McVeigh 43.00 43.50 0.50 3.04 AND McVeigh 50.00 50.60 0.60 89.93 AND McVeigh



61.00 63.50 2.50 8.84 Incl. 63.00 63.50 0.50 34.62 MM24D-01-4081-040 McVeigh 44.00 45.40 1.40 3.32 AND McVeigh 53.40 54.00 0.60 3.05 MM24D-01-4081-041 McVeigh 51.00 55.00 4.00 3.30 MM24D-01-4081-042 McVeigh 34.50 35.05 0.55 15.86 AND McVeigh



48.50 51.00 2.50 9.13 Incl. 48.50 49.42 0.92 24.19 AND McVeigh 55.00 56.00 1.00 4.56 MM24D-01-4081-043 McVeigh 49.00 50.00 1.00 3.97 MM24D-01-4081-044 McVeigh 34.00 36.50 2.50 3.25 AND McVeigh 53.00 54.00 1.00 5.01 MM24D-01-4081-045 McVeigh 37.50 38.00 0.50 3.43 AND McVeigh



58.00 60.00 2.00 21.61 Incl. 59.00 60.00 1.00 42.70 MM24D-01-4081-046 McVeigh 43.30 44.00 0.70 4.18 MM24D-01-4081-047 McVeigh 30.00 30.94 0.94 3.99 AND McVeigh 36.00 38.00 2.00 3.33 AND McVeigh



48.00 49.25 1.25 7.06 Incl. 48.50 49.25 0.75 10.43 MM24D-01-4081-048 McVeigh 33.50 35.10 1.60 3.28 AND McVeigh 53.00 55.00 2.00 3.70 MM24D-01-4081-049 McVeigh 48.50 50.00 1.50 14.19 MM24D-01-4081-050 McVeigh No Assays > 3 g/t Au MM24D-01-4081-051 McVeigh



49.90 51.00 1.10 11.11 Incl. 50.44 51.00 0.56 21.29

*The “From-To” intervals in Table 1 are denoting overall downhole length of the intercept. True thickness has not been calculated for these intercepts but is expected to be ≥ 70% of downhole thickness based on intercept angles observed in the drill core.

TABLE 2: Drill collar summary for holes reported in this News Release.

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elev (m) Length (m) Azimuth Dip MM24D-09-4796-019 Austin 435855 5646651 -16 50.6 343 -4 MM24D-09-4796-020 Austin 435855 5646651 -17 83.0 345 15 MM24D-09-4796-021 Austin 435855 5646651 -17 88.8 348 9 MM24D-09-4796-022 Austin 435855 5646652 -17 81.0 349 -7 MM24D-09-4796-023 Austin 435855 5646652 -16 95.1 354 11 MM24D-09-4796-024 Austin 435855 5646652 -17 75.2 354 -2 MM24D-09-4796-025 Austin 435855 5646652 -17 111.0 356 5 MM24D-09-4796-026 Austin 435855 5646652 -17 100.3 359 10 MM24D-09-4796-027 Austin 435856 5646652 -17 105.0 2 4 MM24D-09-4796-028 Austin 435855 5646652 -17 102.3 2 0 MM24D-09-4796-029 Austin 435855 5646652 -17 111.0 2 -6 MM24D-01-4081-020 McVeigh 435208 5646247 355 81.0 114 -13 MM24D-01-4081-021 McVeigh 435208 5646247 355 90.0 114 -27 MM24D-01-4081-022 McVeigh 435208 5646247 356 75.0 121 0 MM24D-01-4081-023 McVeigh 435208 5646247 356 57.0 127 12 MM24D-01-4081-024 McVeigh 435208 5646247 355 66.0 130 -17 MM24D-01-4081-025 McVeigh 435208 5646246 356 60.0 130 -8 MM24D-01-4081-026 McVeigh 435208 5646247 355 90.0 130 -27 MM24D-01-4081-027 McVeigh 435208 5646246 356 63.0 140 6 MM24D-01-4081-028 McVeigh 435219 5646265 356 72.0 96 12 MM24D-01-4081-029 McVeigh 435219 5646265 356 78.0 96 -11 MM24D-01-4081-030 McVeigh 435219 5646265 355 84.0 96 -22 MM24D-01-4081-031 McVeigh 435219 5646265 356 66.0 107 0 MM24D-01-4081-032 McVeigh 435219 5646264 355 72.0 112 -11 MM24D-01-4081-033 McVeigh 435219 5646264 356 66.0 121 11 MM24D-01-4081-034 McVeigh 435219 5646264 356 63.0 120 0 MM24D-01-4081-035 McVeigh 435219 5646264 355 75.0 120 -22 MM24D-01-4081-036 McVeigh 435219 5646264 355 66.0 126 -11 MM24D-01-4081-037 McVeigh 435219 5646264 356 63.0 132 0 MM24D-01-4081-038 McVeigh 435230 5646283 356 75.0 76 0 MM24D-01-4081-039 McVeigh 435230 5646283 356 75.0 76 -8 MM24D-01-4081-040 McVeigh 435230 5646283 355 85.0 76 -20 MM24D-01-4081-041 McVeigh 435229 5646283 356 72.0 86 0 MM24D-01-4081-042 McVeigh 435229 5646282 357 66.0 99 11 MM24D-01-4081-043 McVeigh 435229 5646282 356 69.0 100 2 MM24D-01-4081-044 McVeigh 435229 5646282 356 63.0 100 -8 MM24D-01-4081-045 McVeigh 435229 5646282 356 72.0 97 -19 MM24D-01-4081-046 McVeigh 435229 5646282 355 85.0 99 -31 MM24D-01-4081-047 McVeigh 435229 5646282 356 63.0 109 0 MM24D-01-4081-048 McVeigh 435229 5646282 356 75.0 109 -18 MM24D-01-4081-049 McVeigh 435229 5646282 356 63.0 120 0 MM24D-01-4081-050 McVeigh 435229 5646282 355 81.0 121 -31 MM24D-01-4081-051 McVeigh 435229 5646281 356 69.0 131 0

DISCUSSION

The Austin and McVeigh zones are both accessed through the Madsen Mine West Portal. Like the other mineralized domains that comprise the Madsen Mine, the Austin and McVeigh structures are hosted within broad, kilometer-scale planar alteration and deformation corridors that have been repeatedly reactivated during gold mineralization and subsequent deformation and metamorphism.

At the deposit scale the Austin, South Austin, North Austin, and McVeigh Zones are locally folded and structurally dismembered by transposition and rotation into the penetrative S2 Foliation. In addition to this intense deformation overprint, the mineralized veins and alteration have been subjected to the relatively high temperatures of amphibolite facies metamorphism, which led to extensive recrystallization and growth of the skarn-like replacement mineral assemblage of diopside-amphibole-quartz-biotite.

All significant gold mineralization on the mine property is demonstrably early relative to the most significant, penetrative deformation (D2) and metamorphic events. The North Austin Zone displays ‘mine-style’ alteration and mineralization and consists of multiple mineralized domains defined over a strike length of 0.5km. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

In drill core, or at underground face exposures, gold-bearing zones at the Madsen Mine are best identified visually by fine (sub-millimetre) grains of free gold within strong alteration and veining. All high-grade intervals generally contain visible gold on drill core exteriors, although numerous examples exist of high-grade assays where visible gold was only identified within the interior (cut surface) of the core samples. Apart from the presence of free gold, pervasive silicification (locally accompanied by discrete quartz veining) and quartz-carbonate or diopside veining are the best indicators that a given interval is within a high-grade zone along/within the mineralized structure.

The current underground drilling program at the Madsen Mine is focused on further definition of near-term mining inventory, as well as growth of the current mineral resource. Drilling has been focused on the more continuous and higher-grade portions of the Austin, South Austin, North Austin and McVeigh Zones. This will continue to be the strategy through 2024.

High resolution versions of all the figures contained in this press release can be found at the following web address: https://westredlakegold.com/august-27th-news-release-maps/

FIGURE 1. Madsen Mine long section showing location of 01-4081 and 09-4796 Drill Bays in McVeigh and Austin Zones, respectively.[1]

FIGURE 2. Austin plan view drill section showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-09-4796-019 through -029.[1]

FIGURE 3. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-09-4796-019 through -022.[1] All holes shown on this section broke into historic stopes.

FIGURE 4. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-09-4796-023 through -025.[1] Holes -023 and -024 broke into historic stopes.

FIGURE 5. Austin section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-09-4796-026 through -029.[1] Holes -026 through -028 broke into historic stopes.

FIGURE 6. McVeigh plan view drill section showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-01-4081-020 through -051.[1]

FIGURE 7. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-01-4081-023 through -027.[1]

FIGURE 8. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-01-4081-020 through -023.[1]

FIGURE 9. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-01-4081-033 through -037.[1]

FIGURE 10. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-01-4081-028 through -032.[1]

FIGURE 11. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-01-4081-049 and -051.[1]

FIGURE 12. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-01-4081-042 through -044 and -046 through -048.[1]

FIGURE 13. McVeigh section view showing assay highlights for Holes MM24D-01-4081-038 through -041.[1]

[1] Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the PureGold Mine, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated June 16, 2023, and amended April 24, 2024. A full copy of the SRK report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL

Drilling completed underground at the Madsen Mine consists of BQ-sized diamond drill core for definition drill programs and oriented NQ-sized diamond drill core for exploration focused drilling. All drill holes are systematically logged, photographed, and sampled by a trained geologist at the Madsen Mine core processing facility. Minimum allowable sample length is 0.5m. Maximum allowable sample length is 1.5m. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 5% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis. The BQ-sized drill core is whole core sampled. The NQ-sized drill core is then cut lengthwise utilizing a diamond blade core saw along a line pre-selected by the geologist. To reduce sampling bias, the same side of drill core is sampled consistently utilizing the orientation line as reference. For those samples containing visible gold (“VG”), a trained geologist supervises the cutting/bagging of those samples, and ensures the core saw blade is ‘cleaned’ with a dressing stone following the VG sample interval. Bagged samples are then sealed with zip ties and transported by Madsen Mine personnel directly to SGS Natural Resource’s Facility in Red Lake, Ontario for assay.

Samples are then prepped by SGS, which consists of drying at 105°C and crushing to 75% passing 2mm. A riffle splitter is then utilized to produce a 500g course reject for archive. The remainder of the sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns from which 50g is analyzed by fire assay and an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish (SGS Code GO-FAA50V10). Samples returning gold values > 100 g/t Au are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (SGS Code GO_FAG50V). Samples with visible gold are also analyzed via metallic screen analysis (SGS code: GO_FAS50M). For multi-element analysis, samples are sent to SGS’s facility in Burnaby, British Columbia and analyzed via four-acid digest with an atomic emission spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish for 33-element analysis on 0.25g sample pulps (SGS code: GE_ICP40Q12). SGS Natural Resources analytical laboratories operates under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025.

The Madsen Mine deposit presently hosts a National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) Indicated resource of 1.65 million ounces (“Moz”) of gold grading 7.4 g/t Au and an Inferred resource of 0.37 Moz of gold grading 6.3 g/t Au. Mineral resources are estimated at a cut-off grade of 3.38 g/t Au and a gold price of US1,800/oz. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to the technical report entitled “Independent NI 43-101 Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the PureGold Mine, Canada”, prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. and dated June 16, 2023, and amended April 24, 2024 (the “Madsen Report”). The Madsen Resource Estimate has an effective date of December 31, 2021 and excludes depletion of mining activity during the period from January 1, 2022 to the mine closure on October 24, 2022 as it has been deemed immaterial and not relevant for the purpose of the Madsen Report. A full copy of the Madsen Report is available on the Company’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Will Robinson, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101 “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects”.

ABOUT WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that is publicly traded and focused on advancing and developing its flagship Madsen Gold Mine and the associated 47 km2 highly prospective land package in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The highly productive Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada has yielded over 30 million ounces of gold from high-grade zones and hosts some of the world's richest gold deposits. WRLG also holds the wholly owned Rowan Property in Red Lake, with an expansive property position covering 31 km2 including three past producing gold mines - Rowan, Mount Jamie, and Red Summit.

