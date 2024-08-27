Mikra Engages impact.com for Partnerships Expansion

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, reports that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra") has engaged the services of impact.com to deploy their award-winning partnership discovery, management and optimization platform. Partnerships and affiliate marketing are a key area of growth in the nutraceutical industry, and Mikra is committed to dramatically expanding its footprint in that space.

“We’re proud to work with innovative partners like Mikra and look forward to supporting their affiliate partnerships strategy to efficiently and easily manage and scale their partnerships to reach new audiences and drive business growth,” said Lyssa Manning, vice president of customer success at impact.com.

“We’re thrilled to partner with impact.com to expand Mikra’s global reach through strategic partnerships and a robust affiliate marketing program,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Mikra. “Following a comprehensive review process, we identified impact.com’s award-winning tools as the best fit for our goals. Their platform will enable us to explore, secure, manage, and optimize new channels more effectively, driving both sales growth and customer acquisition.”

Partnership and affiliate marketing accounted for $20.4 billion USD globally in 2022 and is projected to reach $39.8 billion USD by 2031.1 This enormous increase in value creation has bloomed at the intersection of social media and the increasingly decentralized news and opinion media landscape, fueled by the rise of podcasts, substacks, YouTube channels and other platforms that allow a diverse range of individual voices to reach much wider audiences.

Mikra is committed to dramatically expanding its sales efforts in the partnership and affiliate marketing space, and we look forward to leveraging impact.com’s best-in-class tools to discover, engage, manage and optimize new relationship opportunities to drive sales growth and positively impact the bottom line.

Mikra is pushing biosciences beyond the expected with the belief that it is possible to add more active, vigorous, enjoyable, and valuable years to your life through protecting and maintaining your cellular health.

Lifeist is committed to bringing natural products backed by real science to market and looks forward to reaching many more customers in 2024 and beyond.

impact.com is the world’s leading partnership management platform, enabling businesses to easily create, manage, and optimize all types of partnerships to effectively acquire customers. They offer a unified platform that connects brands, publishers, and communities with award-winning products including Performance, for affiliate marketing, Creator, for influencer marketing, and Advocate, a customer referral solution. impact.com supports over 225,000 active and productive partnerships for more than 4,000 of the world’s leading brands including Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Fanatics and Levi’s.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative products for cellular health; and CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://wearemikra.com/

https://cannmart.com

1 https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/affiliate-marketing-platform-market