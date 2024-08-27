SEALSQ-Enabled Digital Crypto Wallet Features Designed to Safeguard Against Potential Quantum Computing Threats

Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today unveils advanced digital crypto wallet features designed to protect against the potential threats posed by quantum computing. These include a converged eSIM solution that integrates an embedded secure element (eSE), eUICC, and certified NFC connectivity into a single platform. SEALSQ is also collaborating on a proof-of-technology project with the Hedera blockchain, focused on integrating Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) signatures with biometric authentication.



As quantum technology evolves, concerns within the crypto community have grown regarding its ability to crack cryptographic systems, including the 12-word seed phrases critical to crypto wallet security. SEALSQ’s cutting-edge approach addresses these risks by enhancing the resilience of these seed phrases, fortifying them against future quantum decryption methods.

In a world where quantum computing is rapidly gaining momentum, SEALSQ remains at the forefront of innovation with its quantum-proof cryptography research. The company’s ongoing efforts are focused on developing robust security measures that ensure the integrity of cryptocurrency transactions and protect users from emerging threats. This is part of SEALSQ’s broader strategy to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

eSIM Solution

In parallel, SEALSQ continues to drive advancements in the mobile wallet ecosystem, offering comprehensive solutions that integrate secure NFC services into mobile devices and wearables. As an industry pioneer, SEALSQ was among the first to offer a converged eSIM solution that integrates an embedded secure element (eSE), eUICC, and certified NFC connectivity into a single platform. This innovation facilitates the adoption of eSIM technology, allowing developers to unlock new possibilities for secure, seamless connectivity.

Merging PKI Signatures With Biometric Authentication

To further enhance crypto security, SEALSQ is collaborating on a proof-of-technology project with the Hedera blockchain, focused on integrating PKI signatures with biometric authentication. This initiative aims to eliminate the reliance on manually managed seed phrases by linking seed phrase generation to users’ biometric signatures, significantly improving both security and user convenience. The result is a digital wallet experience that merges biometric authentication with PKI digital signatures, offering an unparalleled level of protection and ease of use.

Developing Next-Generation Semiconductors

SEALSQ’s commitment to post-quantum security extends to its development of next-generation semiconductors, engineered to boost security, identification, and data processing capabilities. These advanced chips represent a leap forward in Artificial Intelligence (AI) performance, security, and efficiency. The demand for post-quantum technologies is growing across multiple sectors, including fintech, defense, and space exploration, driven by government initiatives and industry leaders seeking quantum-resilient solutions.

SEALSQ’s diverse portfolio, which includes secure semiconductors, cryptographic keys, and hardware security modules, highlights its dedication to staying at the cutting edge of technology and security. As quantum computing advances and the digital ecosystem becomes increasingly complex, SEALSQ remains a key player in delivering the secure infrastructure needed to protect our digital future.

For more information on SEALSQ’s solutions and ongoing research, visit https://www.sealsq.com/about/research-innovation/quantum-proof-cryptography.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

