Acres Joins Farm Credit Council Services’ Passkey Program as the Newest Vendor, Providing Advanced Land Intelligence to Members

Fayetteville, Ark., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres, a land intelligence platform, officially launched its partnership with Farm Credit Council Services (FCCS) as one of the few select vendors in the Passkey Program. This collaboration enables Acres to offer its cutting-edge Enterprise product directly to FCCS clients, equipping them with powerful valuation, marketing, and mapping tools. Both Acres and FCCS’ largest client segment, Farm Credit, share a deep understanding of the agricultural sector’s unique needs, making this partnership a natural fit.

The Passkey Program provides the Farm Credit System with exclusive discounts across a wide range of services, including personal financial services, travel, and now, advanced land intelligence with Acres. For over 40 years, FCCS has empowered its clients with access to superior talent development programs, strategic guidance, and group purchasing power.

“For over a century, Farm Credit has been the backbone of rural communities offering a profound understanding of agricultural finance,” said Carter Malloy, Founder and CEO of Acres. “The Passkey Program exemplifies FCCS’ commitment to enhancing the value it provides to its nationwide network of Farm Credit financial cooperatives. Our collaboration with Farm Credit has been instrumental in shaping Acres since its inception, ensuring that our platform meets the specific needs of this sector. We’re honored to contribute to a program that aligns so closely with our mission.”

“We are excited to welcome Acres into the Passkey program, and proud to offer this partnership to our Farm Credit clients,” said Heather Tseng, Affinity Program Sales and Marketing Director. “The team at Acres udnerstands and embraces the nuances of Farm Credit, which makes them an ideal Passkey partner.”

The Acres platform is built with the knowledge that access to reliable, up-to-date land data is essential for creating a more efficient and transparent land marketplace. Acres empowers land professionals and lenders to make fast, data-backed decisions with the largest land sales database available, a suite of tools to speed up underwriting and marketing efforts, and an accurate, searchable mortgage database.

About Acres

Acres is a map-based land intelligence platform designed to bring transparency to America’s largest asset–land. Using public and private market data, Acres aggregates and analyzes over 150 million parcels of land to enable users to better understand and value land with confidence. By providing access to a comprehensive and more accurate compilation of land data, comparable sales, and parcel-level insights, Acres supports fast, informed decision making. Visit Acres.com to learn more.

About Passkey

Powered by FCCS and backed by a 20-year track record, Passkey leverages the collective purchasing power of cooperatives, associations, public entities and industry groups to negotiate significant discounts with best-in-class national partners. Discounts and partnerships include business service solutions as well as many personal discounts available to the employees and boards of participating organizations, from car rentals and vacations, to SaaS applications and office supplies. With no cost to participate, we invite employers to join the program. For more information about Passkey, visit their website or contact Heather Tseng, Passkey Sales and Marketing Director at 303.903.8544.





