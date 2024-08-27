Calvetti Ferguson Partner Elected Treasurer of ACG Houston Board

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calvetti Ferguson, a nationally recognized full-service CPA and advisory firm, is pleased to announce Anneka Sciola, advisory partner at Calvetti Ferguson, has been elected treasurer of the executive committee for the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Houston chapter. This appointment recognizes Anneka’s exceptional financial acumen and significant contributions to the Houston business community.



Anneka joined the ACG Houston board only a year ago and has quickly become an invaluable asset to the organization. With her extensive expertise in public accounting, consulting, and industry practices, Anneka brings a deep understanding of financial strategies and market trends to the treasurer position.

“We are delighted to announce Anneka’s appointment as the Treasurer of ACG Houston. Anneka’s deep involvement in the ACG community and her accounting expertise make her an invaluable asset to our leadership team,” said Bill Cornelius, president at ACG Houston. “Her collaborative spirit has already significantly impacted our board, and we are confident she will excel in driving the organization’s success in supporting the growth of Houston’s middle market business community.”

"I am honored to be appointed treasurer of the ACG Executive Committee," said Anneka Sciola. "I am passionate about supporting the growth of Houston's business community and look forward to leveraging my financial expertise to drive ACG Houston's success."

As treasurer, Anneka will play a crucial role in overseeing ACG Houston's financial health, managing its budget, and ensuring the organization’s financial sustainability. Her involvement with the ACG board will also provide valuable insights into the evolving needs of the Houston business community.

Calvetti Ferguson is a nationally recognized accounting and advisory firm with offices in Tennessee and Texas. With their personalized approach and deep industry knowledge, they provide tailored solutions to meet clients’ unique needs. Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to building long-lasting relationships with our clients, providing personalized guidance and support at every stage of their financial journey. Addressing risk, accounting, IT, and other business issues, the firm provides services to private equity funds, portfolio companies, high-net-worth families, and closely-held companies.

