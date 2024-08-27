Two Six Technologies Chief Scientist for Mathematics Delivers Keynote Speech at Crypto 2024 Workshop

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Two Six Technologies is proud to recognize Ian Blumenfeld’s presentation at the prestigious Crypto 2024 conference (https://crypto.iacr.org/2024/), organized by The International Association for Cryptologic Research (IACR), a non-profit scientific organization whose purpose is to further research in cryptology and related fields (https://iacr.org/).

Ian Blumenfeld, the Chief Scientist for Mathematics at Two Six Technologies, gave the keynote speech on Formal Analysis for SKA protocols at the Symmetric Key Agreement Workshop, an affiliated workshop at Crypto 2024 (https://skaw2024.com/). Given the risks of a foreign adversary building a quantum computer, and uncertainty around proposed post-quantum algorithms, symmetric key agreement-based protocols are an important line of defense for secure communications. Ian Blumenfeld discussed the formal verification of these protocols, explaining how to evaluate whether the protocols defend against an important model of an attacker.

Read more insights from Two Six’s scientists, engineers, mathematicians, and leadership on the company resources page: https://twosixtech.com/resources/

About Two Six Technologies

Two Six Technologies is a high-growth technology company dedicated to providing products and expertise to national security customers. The company solves complex technical challenges in five focus areas that are key to national security missions: cyber, information operations, electronic systems, analytics, and secure solutions.

The company offers a robust suite of sole source contract vehicles with more than $1 billion of combined contract ceiling; a family of operationally deployed products including IKE™, M3, Pulse, SIGMA™, TrustedKeep™, and CircuitRE.

Two Six supports national security customers across the Department of Defense, including U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Cyber Command and DARPA; Department of State; the Intelligence Community; and Civilian agencies.

Two Six is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia and employs over 850 professionals working in 36 states across the country. For more information, visit twosixtech.com and Two Six Technologies on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

David Leach

Vice President of Corporate Development

david.leach@twosixtech.com

703-782-9473