Actelis Receives New Order for Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) Networking in New York City Metro Area

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has received a new order for a densely populated municipality located in the New York City metropolitan area. As part of the order, Actelis will provide a hybrid-fiber networking solution that will enable fiber-grade connectivity overnight for the municipality’s traffic management system, through Netceed, Actelis’ partner.



“In the intelligent transportation market, data collection and analysis are crucial for optimizing traffic flow and safety,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “Our technology not only empowers cities to rapidly expand their IoT infrastructure for real-time data capture but also provides the flexibility to make remote adjustments, enhancing operational efficiency and responsiveness. Recognizing that many traffic networks have a mix of fiber and copper/coax, we designed our solution to manage connectivity and cyber harden any wired medium, expediting and simplifying deployment, while reducing costs for cities as they adapt to changing ITS needs.”

Heavily congested areas like the New York City metro area require strong traffic management to ensure smooth traffic flow and high levels of safety. The municipality incorporates a combination of technologies in their traffic management system including red light cameras and the utilization of signal timing and adaptive control to help achieve its goals. Actelis' hybrid-fiber devices, strategically placed at key intersections, enable robust network connectivity and secure data transmission to the city’s traffic operations center. This setup allows real-time monitoring and adaptive adjustments to traffic conditions, demonstrating the transformative impact of Actelis' technology on urban traffic management.

A key advantage of Actelis' solution is its ability to seamlessly provide fiber-grade connectivity over any combination of existing copper/coax and newer fiber networks. By elevating copper/coax connectivity to fiber-grade performance, Actelis enables cities to leverage their existing infrastructure for immediate, secure and cost-effective implementation.

Earlier this year, Actelis and Netceed announced a partnership that would greatly expand Netceed’s connectivity offering to the intelligent transportation industry and other IoT markets, where it currently supplies a wide range of products including traffic signal hardware, enclosures, and cabling products. This new order represents a significant milestone, showcasing the vast potential of the partnership with Netceed by addressing the critical needs of city-wide traffic management systems.

