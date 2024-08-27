SoundThinking Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of Industry Veteran Adan Pope as SVP of Data Science and AI

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (“SoundThinking” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology company, has appointed Adan Pope as Senior Vice President of Data and Artificial Intelligence. In this newly created role, Pope will lead the Company's efforts to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies across its SafetySmart™ Platform and internal operations.



“We are thrilled to welcome Adan to our executive leadership team,” said Ralph Clark, CEO of SoundThinking. “His extensive and unique experiences coupled with a proven track record in driving technological innovation align perfectly with our vision for the future of public safety solutions. As we witness the transformative potential of AI/ML across industries, SoundThinking is positioning itself at the forefront of this revolution in the public safety sector.

“Adan's appointment underscores our commitment to harnessing the power of AI and ML to enhance the effectiveness of our solutions and drive operational efficiencies. His leadership will be instrumental in establishing a Center of Excellence for AI/ML within SoundThinking, which will serve as a shared resource across our organization.”

Pope brings over 30 years of experience across various technology leadership roles. Most recently, he served as the Chief Technology Officer at Intrado Life and Safety, where he led a team of over 500 employees across product development, engineering, operations, and security departments for a 120-product solution portfolio.

“I am excited to join SoundThinking at this pivotal moment in the Company's growth,” said Pope. “We’ve already had success leveraging AI and ML and have a tremendous opportunity to build and expand our capabilities. I look forward to working with the talented team to develop innovative solutions that will help improve public safety across the globe.”

Pope will oversee the centralization and expansion of SoundThinking's AI/ML capabilities, as well as lead the Engineering Organization for CrimeTracer and its over 1 billion law enforcement Criminal Justice Information Services Division records. His role will be crucial in advancing the Company's technology strategy and reinforcing its position as a leader in AI-driven public safety solutions.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by approximately 250 customers and has worked with over 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system and PlateRanger powered by Rekor a leading ALPR solution . SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

