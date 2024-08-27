HireVue’s Find My Fit Recognized as a Top HR Product of the Year by Human Resource Executive®

Salt Lake City, UT, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the pioneer and global leader in Human Potential Intelligence, is pleased to announce that its latest innovative assessment, Find My Fit™, has been selected as one of the Top HR Products of the Year by Human Resources Executive®. Traditional hiring often fails by trying to match candidates to jobs based on keywords from previous experience, but the Find My Fit product uses science to pinpoint a candidate's potential, skills, and interests to reveal relevant jobs within a company, ensuring no opportunity is overlooked–even if the job title and description don't make it obvious.

“The power of our science and data-backed approach is removing the guesswork of traditional hiring with a better understanding of the whole candidate,” said Dr. Mike Hudy, HireVue’s Chief Science Officer. “The excellence of our science is on full display with the Find My Fit product, showcasing what we all gain when we give candidates access to the greater potentialities available to them at work.”

In a tight labor market where there still aren’t enough candidates to fill every open role, 37% of HR leaders are placing more emphasis on a candidate’s future potential. Steve Boese, HR Technology Conference Chair echoed the company’s sentiments about talent shortages: “With talent scarcity in many industries expected to be the norm for some time to come, organizations must continue to explore new approaches to finding and matching talent to their open roles. By exposing candidates to matching roles, including ones they may not have even considered, Find My Fit drives increased efficiency, accuracy, and a better overall candidate experience – all essential for recruiting in today’s competitive talent market.”

The pivot to a skills-based model of talent acquisition is the future of work, and the success of the model is evident at leading connectivity company, Spectrum, which has used the Find My Fit tool to help increase applicant gender diversity by more than 100%, reduce quick-quit rates by 62% and reduce application withdrawals by 50%.

“Our goal is to help candidates find a job that can become a career. We’re especially invested in helping people find roles where they’ve opted out, such as women in field technician roles,” said Laura Fields, Senior Director of TA Operations, Selection & Assessment at Spectrum. “The Find My Fit product enables us to uncover job opportunities that align with applicants’ interests and skills, providing a digital solution that is more effective than traditional selection methods.”

