American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Taps Beer Industry Veteran James “Todd” Porter as President of American Rebel Beverages, LLC to Lead Expansion of American Rebel Light Beer

Nashville, TN, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), the creator of American Rebel Beer (www.americanrebelbeer.com), and branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, announces the appointment of beverage industry veteran Todd Porter to serve as President of American Rebel Beverages, LLC; a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Rebel Holdings. Mr. Porter will be leading the consumer product beverage division, based in the Nashville, Tennessee metro area, assuming P&L responsibility in addition to spearheading the division’s manufacturing, sales and marketing and strategic growth strategy including additional beverage production extensions that align with America’s Patriotic Brand – American Rebel.



“Todd’s 24+ years of experience in retail, wholesale and small business management not only make him unbelievably qualified to be president of American Rebel Beverages, he is also a veteran of our military, which makes him the perfect person to champion America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer,” said American Rebel Chief Executive Officer Andy Ross. “We clicked from day one. He gets me, he gets the brand and he’s ready to get after it.”

Porter most recently served as the General Manager of Veterans United Craft Brewery, an independent veteran-owned brewery based in Jacksonville gaining valuable experience related to the production and manufacturing of beer from overseeing the day-to-day operations. A majority of his 24+ years in the consumer product and the beverage industry has been focused on sales, business development, market expansion, marketing and distribution with on and off-premise responsibility including retail accounts in food, club, drug, mass and convenience store chains.

“I am thrilled to become a part of the team,” said American Rebel Beverages President Todd Porter. “Leading with honor at American Rebel Beverages encompasses more than simply creating exceptional beer; it involves respecting the legacy of the Constitution with each pour and striving to unite all Americans for a better future. CEO Andy Ross and his team have developed a remarkable American creation – a patriotic beer designed to foster love of country. I am impressed by the strong foundation we have established, and the positive feedback received from distributors.”

“It’s been a long search and vetting process, but when you’re going after a $110+ billion-dollar market, it’s very important to find the person with the right skill set,” said American Rebel COO Corey Lambrecht. “Todd is the right leader to continue to drive the growth and expansion of American Rebel Light Beer.”

Todd Porter’s career in the beverage industry began on a beer truck, then stints as an Account Manager/District Manager, Specialty Portfolio Manager, Sales Manager and National Account Manager. After 11 years at Champion Brands, a leading Florida Miller/Coors distributor, Porter became National Account Manager at Dogfish Head/Boston Beer Company managing large Midwest chains. After five years at Dogfish Head/Boston Beer Company, Todd spent a year and a half supplying products to the military and a year managing a veteran-owned brewery.

For an updated list of locations featuring American Rebel Light, visit: www.americanrebelbeer.com

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit www.americanrebel.com and www.americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit www.americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued increase in revenues, actual receipt of funds under the Reg A Offering, effects of the offering on the trading price of our securities, implied or perceived benefits resulting from the receipt of funds from the offering, actual launch timing and availability of American Rebel Beer, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

