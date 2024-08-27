Cordelia Cruises Selects WMS To Provide Wireless Connectivity Services Onboard Empress

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WMS, the leading remote wireless connectivity provider, announces that Cordelia Cruises, the leading premium cruise line in India, has selected its cellular services for premier onboard connectivity for passengers, crew, and operations on the Empress.

This partnership enables Cordelia Cruises to offer seamless mobile connectivity, ensuring passengers and crew remain connected with family, friends, and work as they wish.

“This agreement has laid the groundwork for communications innovation for cruisers in India,” Mr. Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO of Cordelia Cruises. “As the country’s only premium cruise line, it is essential to enable connectivity through the best wireless network, services, and support available today. We truly appreciate the value and customer-centricity WMS delivers through this new partnership.”

”WMS is pleased that Cordelia selected us to partner as they quickly grow and cultivate the demand for cruise travel in India,” said Michael Abdul, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, WMS. “We are dedicated to innovation, and will bring Cordelia best-in-class connectivity technology for passengers and crew, as well as onboard revenue for ship operations.”

WMS launched the first cruise ship wireless network 20 years ago, and now provides cellular service at sea to 25 cruise lines and more than 200 ships through more than 400 roaming partners. WMS meets the evolving needs of guests and crew so they stay connected in the most hard-to-reach places.

About Cordelia Cruises

Cordelia Cruises by Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt ltd is India’s only premium cruise line. True to its name, Cordelia Cruises aspires to promote and drive the cruise culture in India through experiences that are for families, stylish, luxurious, and most importantly, inherently Indian. It’s a cruise for Indians catering to the way Indians love to holiday. For more information, please visit www.cordeliacruises.com .

About WMS

WMS is the premier global provider of wireless connectivity services connecting people and business . . . anywhere. WMS pioneered the first wireless network on a cruise ship 20 years ago. It remains the trusted strategic partner for connectivity in the most challenging and hard-to-reach places, for passengers, crew, and onboard operations, delivering best in class technology, service, and revenue growth for its clients. Passengers and crew of cruise and ferry lines rely on its hundreds of networks, its unmatched engineering expertise, its global roaming partners, and its leading customer support to connect . . . anywhere. For more information, please visit www.wmsatsea.com.

