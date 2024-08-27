LBMC Technology Solutions Adds Construction Industry Veteran Misty Palek to Lead Construction Practice

Nashville, Tenn., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC Technology Solutions, a leader in providing cutting-edge technology solutions and support, is proud to announce the addition of Misty Palek, a seasoned construction industry expert, to head its Sage Intacct Construction practice. This strategic move underscores LBMC Tech’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the construction sector and continuing its legacy of delivering top-tier technology solutions.

“I’m thrilled to join the LBMC Technology Solutions team, providing innovative solutions to the unique challenges facing the construction, real estate and development organizations today,” said Palek. “I have the privilege of helping organizations with complex challenges leverage the right technology to grow and scale their business, allowing business owners and leaders to focus on what they do best – building bigger and better companies.”

President Bryan Wilton highlighted the strategic importance of Mindy’s appointment, stating, “The addition of Misty to our team marks a significant milestone in our growth journey within the construction and real estate sectors. As we embrace the advancements in technology, we are excited to empower our clients to revolutionize their back-office operations. The era of remote work initiated a wave of change in 2020, and we are poised to lead the charge into Digital Transformation 2.0, reshaping the finance department and beyond.”

With a robust background in Sage Intacct Implementation, Accounting, and Construction, Palek is poised to enhance the company’s service offerings. Her involvement with many construction focused groups, such as The User Group (TUG for CRE), highlights her dedication to community collaboration and user support.

Misty Palek’s appointment is a testament to LBMC Tech’s dedication to innovation and excellence. The company looks forward to leveraging her extensive experience to enhance its service offerings and support the construction and real estate industry’s evolving needs.

“We are going to market with solutions specific to the construction industry. LBMC has simplified an often over engineered process for those contractors, specialty contractors and development companies that have a lot of moving parts that can overwhelm back-office teams. Our solutions accelerate implementation and adoption, allowing for a streamlined and virtually painless implementation, adoption, and acceleration process,” said Wilton.

LBMC Technology Solutions’ offerings will include:

Sage Intacct Construction Essentials: Basic functionality for Core finance users: Primary back-office finance applications for construction companies, general contractors and specialty contractors.

Primary back-office finance applications for construction companies, general contractors and specialty contractors. Sage Intacct Construction + Sage Intacct Construction Management: Primary finance and accounting software for construction companies with project and job cost management. This suite of solutions streamlines construction cost management, billing and finance for growing organizations with multiple entities and locations.

Primary finance and accounting software for construction companies with project and job cost management. This suite of solutions streamlines construction cost management, billing and finance for growing organizations with multiple entities and locations. Sage Intacct Construction + Sage Intacct Construction Management + Sage Intacct Field Operations: A solution for companies with field services teams and complex billing needs including AIA billing, project and job costing and real-time reporting and compliance needs.

A solution for companies with field services teams and complex billing needs including AIA billing, project and job costing and real-time reporting and compliance needs. Sage Intacct Construction + Sage Intacct Real Estate: An ideal solution for companies who manage a portfolio of properties in addition to the construction and job management needs. Property management, marinas and storage companies face unique challenges when it comes to managing property and leases, especially if multi-entity or multi-state. LBMC’s solution streamlines inefficiencies, standardizes process and adheres to every-changing tax and reporting regulations.

Palek has amassed a large following in the construction and real estate industries, leading user groups and regularly appearing in media and podcasts discussing top challenges facing construction management and finance teams today. Misty holds a BA in Business Administration from Simpson College and a BS in Computer Science from Southern New Hampshire University, with a minor in Agile Project Management. Her career includes impactful roles at Aprio, UHY, Palek Consulting, and Prairie Engineering, specializing in Sage Intacct Construction and Real-Estate for over 25 years.

In addition to its construction and real estate service offerings, LBMC Tech also specializes in technology sales, implementation and support for healthcare companies, nonprofit organizations and those companies in the tech sector. For more information about LBMC Technology Solutions and its services, please visit LBMCTech.com.

About LBMC Technology Solutions

LBMC Technology Solutions is a premier provider of technology support and services, specializing in cloud accounting, ERP solutions, Managed IT Services, Cybersecurity, and Intelligent Automation. With a rich history spanning over two decades and a commitment to client satisfaction, LBMC Tech continues to be recognized as a leader in the technology services industry. For more information, reach out to Nicole Brinson, Nicole.Brinson@LBMC.com.

About LBMC

LBMC is a 2024 USA Today Top Recommended Firm, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and business consulting firms, and an Accounting Today Top Firm in the Nation serving approximately 11,000 clients with diverse needs across a spectrum of industries. Primary client groups include privately-owned and private-equity-backed middle market companies in the healthcare, manufacturing/distribution, real estate, and technology spaces. At the forefront of innovation, LBMC leverages advanced business intelligence and AI technologies to drive growth, efficiency, and strategic insights for our clients. Founded in 1984 as a traditional accounting firm, LBMC today is an industry leader in audit, tax, advisory, technology, human resources, and wealth advisory services for businesses and individuals. LBMC has more than 900 team members, with offices in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and Charlotte, North Carolina. A four-time national certified Great Place to Work, LBMC was also named a Best Workplace in Consulting & Professional Services. For more information on LBMC’s experts and comprehensive services, visit our website or call 615.377.4600. LBMC is growing, and job opportunities can be found on our careers page.

