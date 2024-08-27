St. Dominic's Leads Healthcare Innovation in Mississippi with Groundbreaking Sepsis Detection Technology

Jackson, MS, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Dominic’s, part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS), announces a major advancement in healthcare with the implementation of the IntelliSep test in its emergency department. This innovative diagnostic tool allows for the early detection and treatment of sepsis in Mississippi. Sepsis is a leading cause of mortality in hospitals across the nation and prior to the development of the IntelliSep technology there was no objective test to determine if a patient was septic.

“As the first facility in Mississippi and one of only three in the nation to offer this test to patients, we are excited about the life-saving difference this technology will make for those in our care,” said Jeremy Tinnerello, President, St. Dominic’s and FMOLHS Jackson Region. “Having started my career as an ER nurse, I've witnessed firsthand the impact of diagnosing sepsis early and the importance early treatment has on patient outcomes.”

Sepsis, a condition triggered by the body's response to infection, can rapidly lead to organ failure if not promptly identified and treated. The IntelliSep test uses a standard blood sample to analyze white blood cell responses, delivering results in under 10 minutes. This early detection enables healthcare providers to intervene sooner, reducing inpatient stays by an average of 1.28 days and ICU stays by 2.24 days, while also saving approximately $1,429 per patient and resulting in a 20% reduction in mortality of septic patients.

“Innovation in healthcare is not just about adopting new technologies; it's about transforming patient care and outcomes,” said Christopher Thomas, MD, Vice President and Chief Quality Officer at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. “The IntelliSep test exemplifies our commitment to delivering high-quality, efficient care by enabling early and accurate detection of sepsis.”

The implementation of IntelliSep follows rigorous research, development and clinical studies in partnership with medical diagnostics company Cytovale, Our Lady of the Lake Health and LSU, which began in 2014. The test received FDA clearance in December 2022 and has since been successfully deployed in hospitals across the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. FMOLHS is the first health system in the country to implement this technology across multiple regions.

“We are proud to pioneer the adoption of the IntelliSep test across our health system, setting a new standard in emergency medicine," said E.J Kuiper, President and CEO of FMOLHS. “This technology represents a significant advancement in sepsis care, ensuring patients receive timely and precise diagnoses that are crucial for improving outcomes and saving lives.”

Building on its success at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center – where it was first used to treat patients in August 2023 – FMOLHS now extends access to the IntelliSep test throughout Louisiana and Mississippi, further enhancing healthcare delivery by enhancing recovery times, reducing costs through early sepsis detection and providing life-saving care to the communities we serve.

St. Dominic’s commitment remains steadfast in delivering exceptional care and improving health outcomes for the community. Part of the ministry’s dedication to its community is to offer the latest advancements in care close to home, and its emergency department team is honored to be the first in Mississippi to offer this life-saving technology.

For more information on how St. Dominic’s is pioneering sepsis care with the IntelliSep test, visit https://www.fmolhs.org/locations/greater-jackson/st-dominics-hospital-emergency-room.

Photos and B-roll are available upon request.

###