Aeries Technology to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (“Aeries” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: AERT), a global professional services and consulting partner, today announced that Daniel Webb, Chief Investment Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference. The on-demand presentation will be available to conference participants on September 9, 2024 at 7 AM ET through the conference portal.



The Company will also be attending and hosting 1x1 meetings at the in-person portion of the event at the Lotte New York Palace from September 9-11, 2024. Institutional investors can register for a meeting with management or to listen to the Company’s presentation here.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT) is a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with customized engagement models that are designed to provide the right mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and digital systems and solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client’s business operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology now has over 1,600 professionals specializing in Technology Services and Solutions, Business Process Management, and Digital Transformation initiatives, geared towards providing tailored solutions to drive business success. Aeries Technology’s approach to staffing and developing its workforce has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification.

Company Contact Information

Ryan Gardella

AeriesIR@icrinc.com