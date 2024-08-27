ParaZero Successfully Customized Advanced Safety System for Manned Aircraft by Leading U.S. Advanced Air Mobility Company

ParaZero met all milestones as required by the Advanced Air Mobility company, achieving complete customer satisfaction

Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "Company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for defense and commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, announced today the successful completion of an advanced safety system project for a pioneering U.S. based Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company in the aerial vehicle industry. This project focused on integrating an innovative safety solution into the customer’s manned aircraft, which is designed for personal, private, military, and logistical applications.

The paid project was set with several milestones by the customer, all of which ParaZero successfully achieved. ParaZero developed a complex system tailored to the customer’s requirements and conducted multiple tests and flights, all of which were successfully completed

The manned aircraft represents a significant leap in next-generation air mobility, offering a versatile platform that combines vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities with the efficiency of horizontal flight. It is engineered to meet a wide range of operational needs, from recreational use to complex missions in challenging environments.

According to GII Global Information , by 2030 the market for electric VTOL (eVTOL) air taxi market is expected to reach $6.22 billion. According to the same source, the adoption of eVTOL air taxis is driven by the demand for cleaner and more environmentally friendly transportation options. These aircraft, powered by electric propulsion systems, have the potential to significantly reduce emissions compared to conventional fossil fuel-powered aircraft.

“As the AAM industry evolves, we believe that there is no doubt that one of the most crucial aspects, if not the most important, is the safety profile of the aircraft, especially when it comes to manned aircraft. We are proud to work with innovative companies in the industry that can benefit from the high level of safety provided by our advanced systems,” said Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero. “The successful completion of this project highlights ParaZero’s role as a key player in the AAM sector, ensuring that the latest advancements in aerial mobility are supported by the highest safety standards. As the industry continues to evolve, ParaZero remains at the forefront, delivering safety solutions that protect both pilots and passengers across a wide array of applications”.

ParaZero’s safety system includes proprietary recovery technology, real-time monitoring, and advanced deployment algorithms, ensuring maximum safety during all phases of flight. This system is crucial for maintaining the vehicle's high safety standards, making it suitable for diverse applications, including military and logistics operations.

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (Nasdaq: PRZO) is a leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems technologies for commercial and military platforms as well as for urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations over populated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) as well as for various military applications including Counter UAS. For more information about ParaZero, please visit https://parazero.com/

Forward- looking statements



