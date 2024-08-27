Bitget's Poolx Features TON-based DOGS Memecoin After Successful Pre-Market





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced featuring DOGS, popular memecoin from the TON ecosystem, on its PoolX platform. This follows the conclusion of its pre-market phase, which began on July 12th and witnessed significant trading activity. For new users, the listing is collaborated with giveaway, as participants can stake USDT to share in a pool of 500,000,000 DOGS, starting from today to 9 AM UTC, 2nd September, 2024.

During the pre-market, Bitget users were granted early access to DOGS, allowing them to capitalize on its potential before it became widely available. The pre-market listing attracted substantial interest, reflecting the growing popularity of DOGS within the growing TON community. In conjunction with the pre-market success, Bitget also ran a gas-free airdrop campaign for DOGS, enabling users to claim tokens without incurring transaction fees. By connecting their Bitget accounts through the DOGS Telegram mini-app, participants were able to receive their tokens seamlessly. The airdrop campaign further bolstered DOGS' presence in the market, drawing in a larger user base eager to engage with the token.

DOGS continues to garner attention as it becomes fully accessible to Bitget users. The PoolX platform, known for offering staking and earning opportunities, now includes DOGS, providing users with additional avenues to maximize their holdings. This listing highlights Bitget's ongoing commitment to supporting high-potential projects within the TON ecosystem, having previously backed other successful tokens such as Notcoin (NOT) and Hamster Kombat (HMSTR).

The strong pre-market performance of DOGS, coupled with the successful gas-free airdrop campaign, shows the growing demand for innovative projects within the crypto space. As DOGS lists on PoolX, Bitget remains a leading platform for users seeking early access to investment opportunities.

With a focus on providing users with opportunities to invest in popular and valuable projects, Bitget is now one of the top 10 crypto spot trading platforms with over 900 coins and 1000+ pairs. With new products such as PoolX and Pre-market, Bitget has been making moves by listing over 100 tokens since the launch of these platforms in April this year.

To explore stake-to-mine benefits of PoolX for DOGS, visit here.

