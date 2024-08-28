Cannabis Cultivation Market - Global Food Additives, Oils, Tinctures, Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cannabis Cultivation Market by Product (Food Additives, Oils, Tinctures), Type (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa), Source, Application - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cannabis Cultivation Market grew from USD 3.64 billion in 2023 to USD 4.15 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 14.09%, reaching USD 9.17 billion by 2030.







This process requires careful attention to the plant's life cycle, from germination to harvesting, including the control of environmental factors such as light, temperature, humidity, soil pH, and nutrients. The proliferation in cannabis cultivation has been primarily fueled by the expanding legalization of cannabis for both medical and recreational use, which has driven demand and facilitated the establishment of a legal market. Innovations in cultivation technology, such as hydroponics and LED lighting, have also contributed to the sector's growth, alongside an increasing social acceptance of cannabis consumption.

However, compliance with diverse state and federal laws and the financial burden of taxation and licensing fees add complexity for cultivators, impeding their development. Thus, the industry is investing in more sustainable practices, such as the use of renewable energy and water recycling systems. Advancements in genetic modification and breeding may lead to new cannabis strains with unique properties, catering to a wider range of consumers. The integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics could further optimize cultivation processes and yield management, enhancing both efficiency and profitability.



Regional Insights



In the Americas, cannabis cultivation has undergone significant transformation, especially in regions where legislation has shifted towards legalization. Canada and certain states of the USA have established robust legal frameworks that govern the production, sale, and consumption of cannabis. These regions host some of the world's largest cannabis companies, which are heavily regulated, publicly traded, and adhere to strict quality controls. Cannabis cultivation is largely illegal and associated with significant stigma in many APAC countries.

However, locations, including Australia and Thailand, are initiating medical cannabis programs, and there is growing interest in hemp production, typically for CBD oil and industrial uses, in countries such as China. The EMEA region is witnessing a burgeoning medical cannabis market, with countries such as Germany, Israel, and the UK implementing medical programs that have opened doors for cultivation under strict regulations.

Cannabis companies in EMEA often focus on medical-grade products, adhering to pharmaceutical standards such as Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). The production environment tends towards highly controlled indoor or greenhouse settings. Some African countries, including Lesotho and South Africa, are exploring cannabis cultivation for both medical and economic development purposes, aiming to supply both domestic markets and exports primarily to European countries.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Cannabis Legalization and Rise in Trend of Indoor Cultivation

Potential Use of Cannabis for Medical Treatment and Scientific Research

Government Support for Legal Cannabis Cultivation and Education Program

Market Restraints

Environmental Downside of Cannabis Cultivation and Existence of Illegal Cultivation Practices

Market Opportunities

Use of AI and ML in Cannabis Cultivation

Growing Application of Marijuana and Hemp in Various Industries

Market Challenges

Challenges to Scaling Cannabis Cultivation and Regulatory Pressure

Market Segmentation Analysis

Product: Availability of high-potency CBD oils for patients with specific therapeutic needs

Type: Preference for Indica in colder climates and for individuals seeking pain relief and relaxation

Source: Exponential use of CBD flowers for recreational and medicinal use

Application: Emerging legalization of cannabis to accelerate its industrial consumption

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

ABcann Medicinals, Inc.

Acreage Holdings

AgMedica Bioscience Inc.

Aleafia Health Inc.

Atlas Growers Ltd.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Better Group Holdings

C3 Industries, Inc.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc.

Cannatrek Limited

Canopy Growth Corporation

Cresco Labs, LLC

Cronos Group

Curaleaf Holding Inc.

Ecofibre Limited

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc

HEXO Operations Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Lexaria Bioscience

Mammoth Farms

Maricann Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc.

SNDL Inc

Tilray, Inc.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp

Ultra Health

Verano Holdings LLC

Village Farms International Inc.

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Product

Food Additives

Oils

Tinctures

Type

Cannabis Indica

Cannabis Sativa

Source

Flower/Buds

Leaves

Application

Industrial Consumption

Medical Consumption

Recreational Consumption

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvy47b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment