$59.44 Bn Yogurt Markets - Global Dairy-Based Yogurt, Non-Dairy Based Yogurt, Flavored Yogurt, Plain Yogurt) Forecast 2024-2030

The Yogurt Market grew from USD 55.70 billion in 2023 to USD 59.44 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.80%, reaching USD 88.33 billion by 2030.







The market now offers various yogurt options, showcasing the versatility and innovation within this seemingly simple culinary delight. Traditional plain yogurt is unflavored and unsweetened, offering a tangy and creamy taste sensation. Flavored varieties are mixed with fruits, honey, or other sweeteners for added taste, while Greek yogurt is strained thoroughly to remove whey, resulting in a thicker texture with a higher protein content. The yogurt market is a dynamic and diverse segment of the global food industry, characterized by a wide array of product offerings that cater to consumers' tastes, health, and dietary preferences across the globe.

In recent years, the market has seen notable trends that reflect changing consumer preferences and societal shifts. Increasing consumption of yogurt owing to its associated health benefits, improved availability and supply chain of yogurt through online platforms, and significant demand for yogurt owing to the presence of flavored and lactose-free products are contributing to the expansion of the yogurt market.

However, the market faces certain challenges, such as health risks associated with artificial additives and ingredients in yogurt and product recalls coupled with significant consumption of substitute products, hindering the growth of the yogurt market. On the other hand, the increasing development of organic and vegan yogurt and rising adoption attributed to convenient and innovative yogurt packaging formats presents a potential opportunity for the yogurt market to flourish in the coming years.



Regional Insights



The yogurt market has been experiencing significant growth in the Americas, with a notable interest in Greek and non-dairy options. Consumer preferences are shifting toward healthier and functional foods, which is driving the consumption of dairy-free yogurt in the region. The yogurt market in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) is marked by a strong preference for traditional and plain yogurt manufacturers. With a rich history of yogurt consumption, companies in this region often favor authentic and regional specialties in their products.

Furthermore, the EMEA yogurt market is observing a rise in the demand for probiotic, high-protein, and lactose-free yogurts owing to health-conscious consumers. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) yogurt market is rapidly growing and evolving, attributed to the rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a growing emphasis on healthy lifestyles of the population.

The region's diverse yogurt market is influenced by various cultural dietary habits and economic conditions. Innovation in flavors and formats has been a key to capturing the diverse consumer preferences within the region. The growing availability of spoonable and drinkable yogurt products through e-commerce platforms is gaining traction among younger consumers of the region.



Recent Developments

Danone Made Yogurt from Vegetable Waste



Danone SA and five other food innovators have teamed up to share their expertise and create a revolutionary vegetable yogurt. The prototype utilized NoPalm Ingredients yeast derived from fermenting vegetable waste.



Valio-backed Oddlygood Acquires Kavli's Vegan Brand Planti



Valio Group acquired the vegan brand Planti from Norway's Kavli Holding. This acquisition includes the transfer of ownership of the Planti brand, associated intellectual property rights, and a production facility located in Turku, Finland. As part of the acquisition, Valio has acquired Planti's production facility in the Finnish city of Turku.



Skyrrup Strengthens Portfolio with Launch of Lactose free Greek Yogurt



Bharat Skyr & Doodh Products Private Limited unveiled their new lactose-free Greek yogurt. Crafted using A2 Cow Milk, this yogurt is rich in protein, containing 7.5 grams per serving. It is free from preservatives and added sugar, providing a wholesome and nutritious option.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $59.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $88.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Category: Inclining demand for non-dairy yogurts from health-conscious consumers

Flavor: Growing preferences for flavored yogurts offering taste varieties

Form: Growing popularity of Greek yogurt due to its high protein content

Packaging: Expanding usage of tetra packs for yogurt packaging due to its sustainability properties

Distribution: Growing preferences for offline distribution of yogurt for instant product accessibility

Market Drivers

Increasing consumption of yogurt owing to its associated health benefits

Improved availability and supply chain of yogurt through online platforms

Significant demand of yogurt owing to presence of flavored and lactose-free products

Market Restraints

Health risk associated with artificial additives & ingredients in yogurt

Market Opportunities

Increasing development of organic and vegan yogurt

Rising adoption of yogurt attributed to convenient and innovative yogurt packaging formats

Market Challenges

Product recalls coupled with significant consumption of substitute products

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

