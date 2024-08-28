Frontline Education and Vanco Deepen Partnership, Expanding to Include RevTrak for Enhanced School Payment Solutions

Wayne, Pa. and Bloomington, Minn., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, and Vanco, a leading fintech provider of integrated software and payment technology for over 3,000 K-12 schools and districts, today announced the expansion of their partnership. Building on the successful collaboration announced last year, the partnership now includes RevTrak, Vanco's secure, all-in-one platform for school payments.

RevTrak is designed to simplify and enhance the school payment process, seamlessly connecting schools with families. The platform delivers an outstanding user experience for both administrators and families, ensuring a smoother, stress-free payment process. With RevTrak, schools can benefit from faster financial reconciliation and superior software integrations, making it easier than ever to manage school fees and other payments.

"Our partnership with Vanco has been a valuable addition to our mission of supporting schools, and we're excited to further strengthen this partnership by making RevTrak available to school districts across the country," said Mark Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer at Frontline Education. "At Frontline, we are dedicated to finding innovative ways to empower schools and enhance the efficiency of administrators. This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to providing advanced solutions that simplify administrative tasks, allowing educators to focus on delivering quality education."

For nearly a year, the existing partnership between Frontline and Vanco has offered schools secure, user-friendly event management software, simplifying ticketing, providing real-time financial insights, and delivering a seamless user experience. With the addition of RevTrak, schools are empowered to streamline their payment processes even further, reducing the administrative burden on staff and eliminating the stress often associated with school fees. By offering a comprehensive and secure solution, RevTrak puts schools on the path to being well-funded and focused on what matters most—education.

Ed Tola, SVP of Sales and Partnerships at Vanco, added, "We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Frontline Education and to see RevTrak become a part of their comprehensive solution for schools. Our shared vision of empowering schools through technology aligns perfectly, and together, we are making it easier for schools to manage payments while fostering stronger connections between schools and families."

For more information about the expanded partnership and how RevTrak can benefit school districts across the country, please visit here.

###

About Frontline

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management, and analytics solutions that help district leaders tap into their data to make more informed decisions for the benefit of their students and communities. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

About Vanco

Based in Bloomington, MN and Atlanta, GA, Vanco is the approachable, community-focused financial technology leader. Over 45,000 churches, schools, and community organizations trust Vanco to transform their giving, payment, and financial management experience so they can serve and inspire their communities to build a better tomorrow. Visit vancopayments.com to learn more.