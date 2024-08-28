Lord Jones® Live Resin Vapes and Ice Water Hash Pre-Rolls Now Available Across Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”) is expanding its portfolio for its Lord Jones® brand with new innovations to bolster its lineup of premium cannabis products in the Canadian market. The additions include new cultivars for the Lord Jones® Ice Water Hash Fusions Pre-Rolls and Live Resin Vapes, which are now available across Canada.



Since the brand’s launch in Canada in November 2023, Ice Water Hash Fusions Pre-Rolls have become the best-selling hash-infused pre-rolls in the country1. Curated with flower and terpene-rich ice water hash and fitted with a branded ceramic tip designed to cool the smoke, these 1g pre-rolls provide an elevated experience. The brand’s live resin vapes are designed to deliver a premium and highly potent vape experience at 70%+ THC in each all-in-one device and 510-cartridge. As of July 2024, the Lord Jones® brand has become the third best-selling live resin vape brand in Canada1.

The Lord Jones® Ice Water Hash Fusions Pre-Rolls and Live Resin Vapes are now available in the following new flavors and sizes:

Lord Jones® Ice Water Hash Fusions Pre-Rolls:

Sour Blueberry x Sour Blueberry 1g ice water hash flower pre-roll with blueberry and gas flavor notes. Indica | THC: 35-41% | 1x1g

Snow Lotus x Animal Mints 1g ice water hash flower pre-roll with sweet, minty, and spicy flavor notes. Hybrid | THC: 35-41% | 1x1g



Lord Jones® Live Resin Vapes (All-in-One and 510-Cartridge):

Gorilla Z Live Resin Vape A flavor-forward vape designed to boast an elevated berry, cherry, and grape flavor experience. Hybrid | 70+% THC Available in two hardware options that are optimized for live resin usage: A sleek 0.5g all-in-one device A high-quality 1g 510-thread cartridge



“These new additions to our growing portfolio of Lord Jones® innovations demonstrate our commitment to delivering exceptional and truly differentiated products to the Canadian market,” said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, Cronos. “We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response to the Lord Jones® brand after nearly one year in Canada, and we’re excited to launch future innovations that will introduce adult consumers to new and unique ways to experience and enjoy cannabis.”

To learn more about Lord Jones® products, visit us online at https://lordjones.ca/, and follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/thelordjones.

1 Hifyre POS Data – July 2024









About Cronos Group Inc.

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology, and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain information that may constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about new and future product launches; product innovation; the consumer experience with respect to new and future product launches and innovations; and Cronos’ intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, each of which has been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

