FAT Brands Bolsters Development Team with Two New Senior Hires

Ammy Harrison and Maiyo Hood Join Global Franchising Company to Support Non-Traditional and International Growth

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. announces the hiring of Ammy Harrison as Senior Vice President of Non-Traditional Development and Maiyo Hood as Vice President of International Development. The new team growth underscores FAT Brands’ commitment to driving organic growth, especially non-traditional and international. Year-over-year, the brand continues to build upon its over 2,300-unit global footprint.

Ms. Harrison brings nearly 25 years of industry experience with high-growth restaurant brands, including spearheading non-traditional growth at Papa John’s International, Inc. Prior to joining FAT Brands, Ms. Harrison also served as Vice President of Development and Strategy at Penn Station East Coast Subs. Mr. Hood also joins FAT Brands with a strong background, most recently serving as a Managing Director at Subway, Greater China, where he was key in driving forward the development of over 4,000 locations across China. Mr. Maiyo also held a supply chain role at YUM! Brands Inc.

“We are pleased to add two experienced development leaders to the FAT Brands team,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Ammy brings a unique perspective to non-traditional having worked with both large-scale and up-and-coming brands, while Maiyo brings a wealth of knowledge from overseas as we continue to charge forward with international growth across our 18-brand portfolio.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings. Forward-looking statements generally use words such as “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” “should,” “estimate,” “will,” “plans,” “forecast,” and similar expressions, and reflect our expectations concerning the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our current expectations and from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.