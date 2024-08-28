Rogers Welcomes Newcomers with International Credit Recognition

New partnership with Nova Credit makes transition to Canada easier



Newcomers can finance a new smartphone and build credit in Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications announced a new partnership with Nova Credit, a cross-border credit bureau, to help newcomers to Canada build credit and finance a new smartphone, making their transition easier.

The collaboration enables Rogers to offer newcomers maximum credit by considering their international credit history when applying for a Rogers Red credit card, helping them establish a strong financial foundation in Canada. They can also take advantage of 0% interest financing on new Rogers devices through the Rogers Red credit card, to stay connected from day one while spreading payments over a longer time period. Newcomers can visit any Rogers retail store to apply.

"At Rogers, we are committed to making Canada home for newcomers from the moment they arrive," said Phil Hartling, President of Wireless, Rogers. "Our partnership with Nova Credit not only removes a roadblock to help newcomers establish a financial foundation in Canada, but it also helps them stay connected with loved ones as they start their new life here.”

At launch, Rogers will support newcomers by recognizing their credit history from nine countries, including Australia, India, Kenya, Nigeria, the Philippines, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine and the United Kingdom. Rogers has plans to expand the program to additional countries in the future.

Newcomers approved for a Rogers Red credit card can access flexible device financing on new phones for up to 48 months at 0% interest. Customers can be approved instantly for a Rogers Red credit card in a Rogers retail store, allowing them to leave with both a new device and a credit card on their phone's mobile wallet.

Rogers customers with a Rogers Red credit card can enjoy 3% cash back value when they redeem with Rogers, and the card has no annual fee. Customers can also stay connected with five Roam Like Home days at no extra cost every year with an eligible Rogers mobile plan. In 2024, Rewards Canada named the Rogers Red World Elite Mastercard the country’s Top No Fee Cash Back Credit Card.

For more information, please visit a Rogers retail store, or visit RogersBank.com/Newcomers and Rogers.com/Newcomers.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers is Canada’s communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

About Nova Credit

Nova Credit is a cross-border credit bureau that is rewiring consumer financial data infrastructure with smarter credit analytics. It leverages its unique data infrastructure, compliance framework, and credit expertise to help lenders fill in the gaps that exist in traditional credit analytics. Nova Credit provides access to the fragmented universe of consumer financial data and transforms it into compliant, actionable risk analytics through a suite of solutions designed to increase conversions through expanded coverage, speed, and reliability. Leading organizations, such as American Express, Verizon, HSBC, SoFi, Appfolio, and Yardi, work with Nova Credit to reach new-to-country consumers with Credit Passport®, make smarter credit decisions through cash flow underwriting with Cash Atlas™, and quickly and accurately verify income with Income Navigator. Learn more at https://www.novacredit.com or reach out to connect@novacredit.com .

For further information:

Rogers

1-844-226-1338

media@rci.rogers.com

Nova Credit

Grant Waldvogel, Prosek Partners

pro-novacredit@prosek.com