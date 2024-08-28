Vinegar Market - Global Apple Cider Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar, Buffered Vinegar, Organic, Synthetic, Sales Channel - Global Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vinegar Market by Type (Apple Cider Vinegar, Balsamic Vinegar, Buffered Vinegar), Source (Organic, Synthetic), Form, Application, Distribution Channel, Sales Channel - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Vinegar Market grew from USD 6.98 billion in 2023 to USD 7.28 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 4.39%, reaching USD 9.43 billion by 2030.







Consumer inclination towards natural and organic products, recognizing vinegar's multifunctionality and health advantages. The market caters to a diverse range of applications including food and beverage, cleaning solutions, and personal care, leveraging the natural disinfectant and flavor properties of vinegar.

Despite facing challenges such as raw material price variability, substitute products, and regulatory complexities, the market presents substantial opportunities for expansion through innovation in product development tailored to health-conscious consumers and sustainable production practices. Emphasizing the development of organic, specialty vinegars and conducting further scientific research into its health benefits could significantly enrich the market's value, catering to the evolving preferences of consumers and emerging industry trends.



Regional Insights



In the Asia Pacific region, China, Japan, and India are major countries in the vinegar market. This region is characterized by a high demand for vinegar, driven by its traditional use in local cuisines and increasing awareness of its health benefits. The market shows a preference for rice vinegar in countries such as Japan and China, while in India, cane vinegar and synthetic vinegar dominate the market.

Moreover, investment in organic farming and vinegar production has seen a rise, particularly in China and India, with local manufacturers focusing on exporting to meet global organic trends. The North American vinegar market, particularly in the United States and Canada, is driven by the consumer demand for natural and organic products. Apple cider vinegar has gained immense popularity owing to its health-related benefits, leading to a significant increase in its consumption and production.

In the EU countries, there is a long-standing tradition of vinegar production, particularly wine vinegar in countries such as Italy, France, and Spain. Consumer preferences in European regions are towards gourmet and specialty vinegars. The Middle East and Africa show growing potential with an increasing interest in health and wellness products, including vinegar, as part of dietary habits.

Recent Developments

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. announced that SUIC's IHart signed a memorandum of understanding with Tah An Kong Yen Foods Co. Ltd.



SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. formed a strategic partnership with Kong Yen Foods Co. Ltd., the Taiwanese vinegar and condiments manufacturer. This collaboration, encapsulated in a memorandum of understanding, aims to introduce an innovative range of food products to the U.S. market, leveraging Kong Yen Foods' extensive experience in producing a diverse portfolio that includes various types of vinegar, sauces, miso, and more. Kong Yen Foods, recognized for its commitment to quality through various certifications such as Food GMP, CAS, TQF, ISO22000, HACCP, and Islamic Halal, brings its historical expertise in vinegar brewing, developed in conjunction with the Taiwan Monopoly Bureau.



Jeffs' Brands Celebrates Launch of New Product of Keto Gummies Based on Green Apple Cider Vinegar



Jeffs' Brands Ltd., an e-commerce company with a stronghold in the Amazon Marketplace, announced the debut of Wellution's innovative keto gummies, crafted from green apple cider vinegar, in the U.S. market. Holding a significant 49% in SciSparc Nutraceuticals Inc., the parent company of Wellution, Jeffs' Brands underlines its commitment to expanding its portfolio within the nutraceutical sector.



Corbion Set To Start Up Fermentation At New Site In North America For In-House Production Of Vinegar



Corbion enhanced its supply chain by vertically integrating vinegar production at its new facility in Montgomery, Alabama. Through this expansion, Corbion is poised to better serve the food industry's needs with its Verdad brand vinegars, which are celebrated for their effectiveness in extending shelf life, enhancing flavors, and supporting cleaner label initiatives across various food categories.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: Apple cider vinegar is extensively used for health and wellness benefits

Application: Food & beverage sector represents the largest and most traditional market for vinegar

Market Drivers

Rising awareness among consumers about health and wellness

Preference for organic and natural food products among consumers

Extensive use in the culinary, pharmaceutical, and cleaning industries

Market Restraints

Fluctuating raw material prices and availability of substitute products

Market Opportunities

Invest in technology for sustainable production processes and to develop innovative products

Rise in collaborations and partnerships to enhance distribution networks and penetrate new markets more effectively

Market Challenges

Stringent regulations concerning quality and safety standards

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

Acetificio Andrea Milano s.r.l.

American Garden

Associated British Foods PLC

Bragg Live Food Products Inc.

Brightland Inc.

Carl Kuhne KG

cetotec GmbH

Classic Wine Vinegar Co.

Dalian Tianpeng Food Co., Ltd.

De Nigris Group

Eden Foods, Inc.

Ellsey & Co.

G. Bruce & Company Limited

Jiangsu Hengshun Vinegar Industry Co Ltd.

Kerry Group PLC

Kimberley Wine Vinegars

Kosterina Corporation

Laconiko

Manor Vinegar

President Kikkoman Zhenji Foods Co., Ltd.

Reinhart Foods Limited

Sane Shell Carbon Pvt Ltd

The Kraft Heinz Company

The MadHouse Vinegar Co.

The Slow Vinegar Company

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Type

Apple Cider Vinegar

Balsamic Vinegar

Buffered Vinegar

Distilled White Vinegar

Malt Vinegar

Rice Vinegar

Wine Vinegar

Source

Organic

Synthetic

Form

Capsules

Liquid

Powder

Tablets

Application

Agriculture

Cleaning Industry

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Distribution Channel

Offline

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets

Online

Sales Channel

Business-to-business

Business-to-customer

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

