Dried Fruit Market - Global Apricots, Berries, Dates, Figs, Freeze Drying, Microwave Drying, Solar Drying Forecast 2024-2030

The Dried Fruit Market grew from USD 10.98 billion in 2023 to USD 11.60 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.70%, reaching USD 16.20 billion by 2030.







This preservation process helps extend the shelf life of the fruits and concentrates their flavor, sweetness, and nutrients. Increasing health consciousness among consumers who seek nutritious snack alternatives, rising disposable incomes leading to higher spending on premium products, and expanding retail channels such as supermarkets & hypermarkets offering convenience in purchase drive the market growth.

However, fluctuations in raw material costs affect pricing strategies and high dependence on climatic conditions for optimal crop yield, leading to a vulnerability in supply chain disruptions due to unforeseen weather events or pest infestations that hamper market growth. Developing innovative packaging solutions to enhance product appeal while ensuring increased shelf life, ease of storage and transport, and Investment in research and development for new applications of dried fruits in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmetic segments has further enhanced the market's growth in the forecasted period.



Regional Insights



The Americas has a significant landscape in the dried fruit market driven by health-conscious consumers, an increasing preference for nutritious snacks, the presence of major players, and the increasing number of national and international suppliers in the region. The European Union (EU) countries have a robust market owing to their high population density, disposable income levels, and awareness about the nutritional benefits of dried fruits.

The Middle East boasts a rich history of dried fruit consumption due to its longstanding cultural ties with these products. Africa's dried fruit market is relatively smaller but has enormous prospects for growth due to its vast resources of tropical fruits. The APAC region has immense potential for the global dried fruit industry due to rising consumer awareness about health benefits, an expanding middle class, and urbanization trends that fuel the growth of the dried fruit industry.

Recent Developments

Bolas Dry Fruits and Nuts goes on expansion spree with launch of 20 new stores in Bengaluru



Bolas Agro Private Limited recently unveiled 20 new retail stores in Bengaluru. Bolas takes pride in offering a personalized shopping experience, presenting premium nuts at factory-direct prices to promote optimal nutrition. This expansion revolutionized customers' perception of dried fruits, dispelling the notion that they are exclusive luxury items. With this recent launch, Bolas aims to educate customers about the myriad benefits of incorporating diverse nut varieties into their diets, ultimately contributing to their overall well-being.



The Ugly Company targets expansion with USD 9M in funding



The Ugly Company, a dried fruit snack producer, has recently secured USD 9 million in Series A funding. This substantial investment bolsters their processing capacity and accelerates their expansion efforts. As part of their growth strategy, they acquired a Farmersville manufacturing plant to facilitate increased production capacity.



Indian dried fruit and nuts marketplace Farmley secures USD 6M in Series A



Farmley, a marketplace for Indian dry fruits, seeds, and nuts, has successfully raised USD 6 million in its Series A funding round. The demand for convenient and nutritious snacking options is on the rise, which includes nuts, dried fruit, granola, cereals, and seeds. Farmley aims to provide unadulterated products directly to customers at lower costs by eliminating middlemen. The company's products are now available in 20 cities across India and the U.S., Australian, and Middle Eastern markets.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Market Insights

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: High consumption of apricots due to its associated health benefits

Drying Method: Significant adoption of freeze drying method owing to its superior nutritional value retention and rehydration capabilities

Distribution Channel: Penetration of online distributional channel providing product variety and shopping convenience

Application: Proliferating use of dried fruits in confectioneries & bakery products

Market Drivers

Rising awareness toward nutritious and healthy snacks

Increasing use of dry fruits in processed food products

Adoption of dry fruits as a healthier gifting alternative worldwide

Market Restraints

Fluctuating costs of dry fruits due to supply chain disruptions

Market Opportunities

Processing and packaging advancements associated with dry fruits

Widespread availability of dry fruits on online channels

Market Challenges

Production constraints due to climate impacts

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

Key Company Profiles

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Agthia Group PJSC

Angas Park Fruit Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bergin Fruit and Nut Co. Inc.

Berrifine A/S

Chaucer Foods Ltd

Dohler GmbH

European Freeze Dry

Farmley by Connedit Business Solutions Private Limited

FutureCeuticals, Inc.

Geobres S.A.

KBB NUTS PVT. LTD.

Kiril Mischeff Limited

LIOGAM Forys Kot Przeslak sp. j.

Lion Raisins, Inc.

Naturz Organics

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

Paradise Fruits Solutions GmbH and Co. KG

Royal Nut Co.

Seawind International LLC

Sun-Maid Growers of California

Sunbeam Foods

Sunsweet Growers Inc.

Woodland Foods Ltd.

Worlee NaturProdukte GmbH

Market Segmentation & Coverage



Type

Apricots

Berries

Dates

Figs

Nuts

Almonds

Cashews

Hazelnuts

Pistachios

Walnuts

Peaches

Pears

Prunes

Raisins

Drying Method

Freeze Drying

Microwave Drying

Solar Drying

Vacuum Drying

Form

Dices, Rings & Chunks

Flakes

Powder

Slices

Whole

Distribution

Offline Mode

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Mode

Application

Cereals

Confectioneries & Bakery products

Dairy Products

Desserts

Snacks & Bars

Region

Americas

Argentina

Brazil

Canada

Mexico

United States

California

Florida

Illinois

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe, Middle East & Africa

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Germany

Israel

Italy

Netherlands

Nigeria

Norway

Poland

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

