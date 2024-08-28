Frozen Chicken Market - Global Flavored, Plain, Cut-up Pieces, Processed, Whole Chicken Forecast 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Frozen Chicken Market by Type (Cut-up Pieces, Processed, Whole Chicken), Category (Flavored, Plain), Distribution Channel, End-Use - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Frozen Chicken Market grew from USD 16.36 billion in 2023 to USD 17.24 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.47%, reaching USD 23.76 billion by 2030.



Key growth drivers include the modern lifestyle's demand for quick meal solutions, the rising health consciousness promoting chicken as a healthier protein, the influence of global cuisines expanding the appetite for diverse chicken-based dishes, and the economic advantage frozen chicken presents.

Conversely, challenges such as perceptions of inferior quality compared to fresh counterparts, supply chain vulnerabilities, and stringent regulatory landscapes pose hurdles. However, innovation includes advanced freezing technology for superior quality preservation, expanding into online sales and subscription models alongside efforts to enhance sustainability, nutritional value, and flavor diversity expected to create potential opportunities for the growth of the frozen chicken market.



Regional Insights



In the Americas, the demand for frozen chicken is primarily driven by convenience, variety, and health-conscious choices among consumers. The market is witnessing significant innovation in product offerings, including organic and antibiotic-free options. Recent patents in preservation and packaging technology demonstrate the industry's focus on extending shelf life and improving sustainability. The market is seeing a rise in plant-based alternatives, reflecting consumer preferences towards sustainability. Investments in cold chain infrastructure are notable, improving the logistics and distribution efficiency for frozen chicken products.

The EU market for frozen chicken is characterized by stringent regulations regarding food safety and animal welfare, influencing product standards and consumer trust. Innovations in packaging and product traceability are prominent, catering to consumer demands for transparency. Sustainable practices and food waste reduction are key focus areas for investment and research.

The Middle Eastern market strongly demands halal frozen chicken products, with consumer preferences leaning toward spicy and exotic flavors. The region is witnessing growth in quick-service restaurants, driving the consumption of frozen chicken products. Investments are primarily directed towards enhancing halal certification processes and cold storage facilities. Africa's zfixed chicken market is experiencing rapid growth due to urbanization and rising disposable incomes.

Asia-Pacific is experiencing growth in the frozen chicken market, with a growing demand attributed to urbanization and retail infrastructure expansion. The market is competitive, with a strong emphasis on safety and quality. Recent research and investment have concentrated on supply chain optimization and blockchain integration for transparency. The focus on quality and convenience is paramount, with significant investments in vending machine distribution channels. Key initiatives include enhancing distribution networks and cold chain infrastructure to cater to the growing demand across the Asia-Pacific region.

Recent Developments

Valentine Chicken Signs MOU With ColdHubs Logistics



Valentine Chicken officially entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ColdHubs Logistics. This strategic partnership is poised to significantly enhance the distribution efficiency and shelf life of frozen chicken products, leveraging ColdHubs' refrigeration solutions. By synergizing Valentine Chicken's robust product line with ColdHubs Logistics' innovative cold storage capabilities, this collaboration is expected to streamline operational efficiencies and substantially elevate product quality, thereby setting new benchmarks in the frozen chicken market.



'Hot Ones' Parent Company Releases Frozen Chicken Strips



First We Feast's parent company unveiled an innovative product line of frozen chicken strips. This culinary venture aims to bring the unique and fiery flavors of the beloved show directly into consumers' homes, promising an unparalleled taste experience. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these chicken strips are not just a mere addition to the frozen food aisle; they represent a brand extension that seamlessly merges the world of digital entertainment with tangible consumer products.



Twisted Announces A New Frozen Food Collaboration With Iceland, Designed To Make Eating As Fun And Social As Possible



Twisted entered into a partnership with Iceland and aims to revolutionize the frozen food sector by introducing an innovative line of frozen chicken products meticulously designed to elevate the fun and communal aspects of eating. With a keen focus on quality, taste, and convenience, this alliance seeks to cater to consumers' evolving preferences, who are increasingly searching for easy-to-prepare yet delicious meal options.

Market Insights

Market Segmentation Analysis

Type: Proliferating usage of processed chicken owing to their added ingredients for flavor

End-Use: Evolving consumption of frozen chicken across the commercial sector

Market Drivers

Expanding retail infrastructure, e-commerce, and online delivery services

Rising demand for ready-to-cook and processed foods

Increasing consumption of versatile chicken products with influence of global cuisines

Market Restraints

Risks arise due to outbreaks of foodborne illnesses linked to improperly handled frozen chicken

Market Opportunities

Significant innovation in product traceability and packaging technology

Increasing investments toward enhancing halal certification processes and cold storage facilities

Market Challenges

Supply chain vulnerabilities and stringent regulatory landscapes

Industry Insights

Market Disruption Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Technology Analysis

Patent Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Framework Analysis

