Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation Statement

28 August 2024

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Board of the Company announces that it is satisfied that any inside information which the Directors and the Company or Fund may have in the period leading up to the announcement of the interim financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2024 has been announced to the market. The Company is therefore not prohibited from repurchasing its own or the Fund’s shares during the period prior to the release of its interim financial results. The Board anticipates that the interim financial results will be announced to the market on or around 20 September 2024.

If, prior to the release of the financial results, the Directors of the Company come into possession of any inside information, this will be notified to the market before any repurchase is undertaken.

For further information, please contact:

Secretary

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Tel.: 01534 700000

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

