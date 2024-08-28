Company Announcement

No. 03/2024





Copenhagen, 28 August 2024

STG Global Finance B.V. - Decisions at general meeting - approval of annual accounts

On 28 August 2024, a general meeting in STG Global Finance B.V. was held. The general meeting, among other things, approved the annual accounts for STG Global Finance B.V. for the financial years 2022 and 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

