|Company Announcement
No. 03/2024
Copenhagen, 28 August 2024
STG Global Finance B.V. - Decisions at general meeting - approval of annual accounts
On 28 August 2024, a general meeting in STG Global Finance B.V. was held. The general meeting, among other things, approved the annual accounts for STG Global Finance B.V. for the financial years 2022 and 2023.
For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com
About Scandinavian Tobacco Group
STG Global Finance B.V. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S. Scandinavian Tobacco Group is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark – and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information, please visit https://www.st-group.com/.
Attachment