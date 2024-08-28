Byrna Launchers Adopted by Uruguayan Ministry of the Interior for Enhanced Less-Lethal Law Enforcement

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byrna Technologies Inc. (“Byrna” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BYRN), a technology company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced that the Ministry of the Interior of Uruguay has purchased 400 Byrna launchers and over 100,000 rounds of less-lethal ammunition for the Uruguayan National Police.



This purchase, which includes 300 handheld launchers and 100 long gun launchers, was highlighted during a demonstration at the Republican Guard’s shooting range. The event was attended by Uruguay’s Minister of the Interior, Nicolás Martinelli, along with other senior officials, who emphasized the importance of integrating these less-lethal tools into police operations to enhance public safety and reduce reliance on lethal force.

These new launchers provide the Uruguayan National Police with an additional, less-lethal option before resorting to firearms, offering a critical tool for managing situations such as public demonstrations or incidents where individuals barricade themselves. The devices are designed to reduce the combat capacity of potential threats with minimal physical harm.

The launchers will initially be used by the Republican Guard, with plans to expand their deployment across other divisions following a series of comprehensive training programs. These training sessions, conducted at the Republican Guard’s range, will ensure that officers are proficient in using the launchers for a variety of scenarios, including crowd control and high-risk interventions.

Byrna CEO Bryan Ganz stated, “The Ministry of the Interior’s decision to equip their police force with Byrna launchers underscores the growing recognition of our products as effective, less-lethal solutions for law enforcement. This development aligns with our broader strategy in Latin America, where we continue to see strong momentum and significant opportunities.”

