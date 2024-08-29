Half Year Results 2024: strong performance in all segments underpins record year outlook

Highlights 1H24

  • Orderbook stands at 7.6 billion euro, matching the peak levels of the last four quarters
  • Group turnover grew 30% year-over-year to 1.9 billion euro, with solid growth in all contracting segments
  • EBITDA amounted to 345 million euro, or 18.0% of turnover, up from 222 million euro, or 15.0% of turnover in the first half 2023
  • Net profit amounted to 141 million euro, compared to 30 million euro a year ago
  • Capital expenditure amounted to 167 million euro, compared to 216 million euro for the first half in 2023
  • Strong free cash flow generation in the first half of the year, amounting to 278 million euro compared to -178 million euro a year ago; resulting in a halving of net financial debt to 352 million euro from 715 million euro a year ago


