Bitget Wallet Supports USDT on TON Chain

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a global leader in the Web3 wallet space, now supports USDT on the TON chain, allowing users to manage, transfer, deposit, and swap USDT on the TON chain. With this enhanced token swap feature, users can trade any tokens with USDT on the TON chain, and the cross-chain swaps enable trading of USDT between the TON chain and 14 other chains, including Ethereum, Solana and Base. This enhancement significantly strengthens Bitget Wallet's trading capabilities within the TON ecosystem, meeting the growing demands of the community.

The TON ecosystem has seen rapid development, with a growing number of projects and DApps leveraging its secure and scalable infrastructure. The transfer volume of USDT on the TON mainnet has surged consistently, with daily transfer volume exceeding 700 million USD in early August 2024, indicating strong user adoption and expanding liquidity within the network.

Alvin Kan, Chief Operating Officer of Bitget Wallet, highlighted, "The integration of USDT on the TON mainnet marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing users with comprehensive and seamless trading solutions. We are dedicated to continually enhancing our platform to meet the evolving needs of our users and support the growth of the TON ecosystem."



As the preferred wallet in the TON ecosystem, Bitget Wallet provides comprehensive support for its users, allowing effortless creation of TON wallets to manage on-chain assets securely and conveniently. Bitget Wallet has deeply engaged with the TON community, expanding across multi-wallet protocols like keyless wallet solutions, DApp connections, token trading, ecosystem events, and project incubation. Recently, the TON mainnet has become the most transacted network on Bitget Wallet, surpassing Polygon, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, and Base.

Bitget Wallet aggregates hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, supporting fast token swaps, limit orders, and cross-chain swaps across more than 50 blockchains including the TON chain. The platform's advanced trading features include gas-free trading, automatic slippage, smart money tracking, and instant trading mode, all aimed at enhancing the trading experience. Additionally, users benefit from comprehensive market trends and popular currency lists within Bitget Wallet to stay tuned with the latest market movements.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet stands as one of the world's leading non-custodial Web3 wallets and decentralized ecosystem platform. With the Bitget Onchain Layer, the wallet is well-poised to develop a burgeoning DeFi ecosystem through co-creation and strategic incubation. Aside from a powerful Swap function, Bitget Wallet also offers multi-chain asset management, smart money insights, a native Launchpad, Inscriptions Center, and an Earning Center. Supporting over 100 major blockchains, 250,000+ tokens, and a wide array of DApps, Bitget Wallet is your top wallet for asset discovery and Web3 exploration.

