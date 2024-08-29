Gabriel Holding A/S delivers rising revenue and operating profit (EBIT) in the third quarter of the 2023/24 financial year and maintains the upwardly adjusted expectations.

Selected financial highlights and comments:
- Group total revenue was DKK 699.9 million (DKK 715.2 million)
- Revenue in the third quarter was DKK 230.9 million (DKK 223.2 million)
- Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) were DKK 57.7 million (DKK 53.9 million)
- EBITDA in the third quarter was DKK 22.7 million (DKK 9.5 million)
- Operating profit (EBIT) was DKK 19.1 million (DKK 18.2 million)
- EBIT in the third quarter was DKK 8.6 million (DKK -2.9 million)
- Profit before tax was DKK 7.2 million (DKK 7.2 million)
- Profit before tax in the third quarter was DKK 6.0 million (DKK -6.2 million)
- Cash flows from operating activities in the period were positive at DKK 29.2 million (DKK 15.1 million)
- EBITDA margin was 8.2% (7.5%)
- EBIT margin was 2.7% (2.5%)
- Return on invested capital (ROIC) stood at 4.4% (1.7%)
- In a separate announcement published on 5 August 2024, the company described the launch of a new growth strategy to intensify development of the Gabriel Fabrics and SampleMaster business units. Carve-out of the Group’s FurnMaster units starts at the same time.
Expectations for the full year 2023/24
On 15 April 2024, management upwardly adjusted its expectations for the year to revenue of DKK 880 – 930 million and operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 8 – 15 million.
After nine months, these expectations are maintained, although both revenue and operating profit (EBIT) are expected to be realised towards the high end of the announced range.
A high level of uncertainty still surrounds the expectations for the year, primarily as a result of the continued geopolitical challenges, and because international demand is challenged by risks of inflation and uncertainty about interest rate trends.
