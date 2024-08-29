EXEL Industries: Number of shares and voting rights as of 07.31.2024

EXEL Industries

A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750

Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France

Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights

Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

Date Total number of shares comprising the share capital Total number of voting rights July 31, 2024



6,787,900



Theoretical voting rights: 11,391,721 Exercisable voting rights*: 11,387,543

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

