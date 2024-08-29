BTCC Exchange Reaches 600K Copy Trading User Milestone with New Exciting Features

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC is excited to announce a comprehensive upgrade to its copy trading feature in celebration of surpassing 600,000 users since its launch. With over $420M in profits generated from 220M successful copy trades, BTCC continues to lead the crypto industry, boasting over 15,000 lead traders and more than 600,000 copy traders.

To mark this milestone, BTCC is launching a special campaign offering 50 USDT first trade loss coverage for the first 1,000 new copy traders, running until October 2024. The upgrade includes daily lead trader recommendations and a new “copy ongoing positions” feature, which allows users to replicate lead traders’ positions at market price, ensuring no profit opportunities are missed.

In addition to these upgrades, BTCC offers one of the highest profit-sharing ratios in the industry. Lead traders with a 30-day AUM of 1M USDT can enjoy a profit-sharing ratio of up to 50%. The platform also provides significant leverage—up to 250x for major pairs and up to 50x for 300 other pairs—along with robust risk management tools like slippage protection mechanism and customizable loss settings. There is also no limit to the number of daily lead trades for lead traders.

Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC, shared his excitement about the upgrade, "BTCC has long been a leader in futures trading, and this major enhancement to our copy trading feature is a game-changer. We're creating an even more dynamic space where both new and experienced traders can thrive together. I’m confident this upgrade will open up new opportunities for our users and set the stage for even greater growth in the future."

Experienced traders can apply to be lead traders and enjoy one of the industry's highest profit-sharing ratios. Selected traders can gain free exposure to BTCC’s 2.8M user base, offering a great opportunity to grow their followers and increase earnings. Apply here .

Moving forward, BTCC plans to broaden the range of cryptocurrencies available for copy trading, further enriching the trading experience for its expanding user base.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading crypto futures exchange serving over 2.8 million users globally. Renowned for its robust security and innovative trading features, BTCC offers a reliable platform catering to new and seasoned traders.

Website: https://www.btcc.com

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange