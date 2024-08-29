Tims China Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Achieved First-ever Quarterly Adjusted Corporate EBITDA1 Profitability

Generated Highest-ever Adjusted Store EBITDA Margin of 10.3%

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China” or the “Company”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2024.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Total revenues of RMB366.8 million (USD50.5 million), representing a 10.9% decrease from the same quarter of 2023.

System sales2 of RMB403.8 million (USD55.6 million), representing a 1.6% increase from the same quarter of 2023.

Net new store openings for franchised stores totaled 31 for the quarter (one systemwide net new store opening, as certain company-owned underperforming stores were closed and we focused on sub-franchise development).

Adjusted store EBITDA3 was RMB33.2 million (USD4.6 million), representing a 81.7% increase from the same quarter of 2023.

Adjusted store EBITDA margin4 was 10.3%, representing a 5.3 percentage points improvement over the same quarter of 2023.

Achieved first-ever positive adjusted corporate EBITDA1 of RMB4.1 million (USD0.6 million), compared to a loss of RMB40.8 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Registered loyalty club members totaled 21.4 million members as of June 30, 2024, representing a 45.4% increase from the same quarter of 2023.

COMPANY MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

Mr. Yongchen Lu, CEO & Director of Tims China, commented, “Tims has achieved a critical milestone in the second quarter, as we achieved adjusted corporate EBITDA profitability for the first time in our corporate history. This result was driven by an intense focus on our core strengths of delivering guests great value for money and a differentiated fresh food offering, coupled with continuous improvements in operational efficiency. This important milestone comes as we deliver eight consecutive quarters of adjusted store EBITDA profitability, with our highest ever adjusted store EBITDA margin of 10.3%.

Our focus on profitable growth has included greater emphasis on building our franchise network, collaborating closely with our sub-franchisees to provide them with compelling unit economics while delivering our guests a consistent experience and driving our bottom-line profit. Our efforts are paying off not just in our improving profitability but in the strength of our sub-franchisees pipeline, which stands at over 3,600 applications as of the end of June.”

Mr. Dong (Albert) Li, CFO of Tims China, commented, “In the second quarter of 2024, we achieved positive adjusted corporate EBITDA for the first time. We reached this significant improvement in our financial performance by optimizing our store unit economics, streamlining headquarter costs and closing underperforming stores. We substantially improved our store profitability and delivered year-over-year reductions in food and packaging costs, rental expenses, labor costs, and other store operating expenses (as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores) by 3.1 percentage points, 1.5 percentage points, 3.0 percentage points, and 1.3 percentage points, respectively. Our marketing expenses and adjusted general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased by 2.6 percentage points and 3.4 percentage points year-over-year, respectively.”

Mr. Li continued, “Looking ahead, our focus remains on executing our strategy driving profitable, and capital-efficient growth. We will continue to strengthen our brand and expand our great value for money, freshly prepared food offering. We will also work closely with our sub-franchisees to drive traffic and enhance our supply chain efficiency, improving their store economics and driving our bottom-line profitability.”

SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total revenues reached RMB366.8 million (USD50.5 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 10.9% from RMB411.7 million in the same quarter of 2023. Total revenues comprise:

Revenues from Company owned and operated store sales were RMB322.3 million (USD44.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 11.1% from RMB362.6 million in the same quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to closures of underperforming stores and a 13.8% decrease in same-store sales growth for company owned and operated stores in the second quarter of 2024.

Other revenues were RMB44.5 million (USD6.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 9.3% from RMB49.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. The decline was primarily due to a decrease of revenue from e-commence business, offset by an increase in the revenues generated from franchise business as the number of our franchised stores increased from 129 as of June 30, 2023 to 333 as of June 30, 2024.

Company owned and operated store costs and expenses were RMB309.9 million (USD42.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 17.2% from RMB374.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Company owned and operated store costs and expenses comprise:

Food and packaging costs were RMB99.7 million (USD13.7 million), representing a decrease of 19.2% from RMB123.4 million, as we continue to benefit from higher efficiencies in supply chains and cost reduction on raw materials, logistic and warehousing expenses. Accordingly, food and packaging costs as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 3.1 percentage points from 34.0% in the second quarter of 2023 to 30.9% in the same quarter of 2024.

Rental and property management fee was RMB62.2 million (USD8.6 million), representing a decrease of 17.5% from RMB75.3 million, mainly due to the closure of certain underperforming stores during the second quarter 2024. As a result, rental and property management fee as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 1.5 percentage points from 20.8% in the second quarter of 2023 to 19.3% in the same quarter of 2024.

Payroll and employee benefits expenses were RMB60.8 million (USD8.4 million), representing a decrease of 23.4% from RMB79.4 million. Payroll and employee benefits as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 3.0 percentage points from 21.9% in the second quarter of 2023 to 18.9% in the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to the continuous refinement of staffing arrangement and optimization of store managerial efficiency.

Delivery costs were RMB32.2 million (USD4.4 million), representing an increase of 10.4% from RMB29.2 million, due to an increased proportion of home-delivery orders. Delivery costs as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores increased by 1.9 percentage points to 10.0% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 8.1% in the same quarter of 2023.

Other operating expenses were RMB24.4 million (USD3.4 million), representing a decrease of 24.6% from RMB32.3 million, driven by the cost optimization measures and in line with the revenue trend. Other operating expenses as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores decreased by 1.3 percentage points to 7.6% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 8.9% in the same quarter of 2023.

Store depreciation and amortization expenses were RMB30.5 million (USD4.2 million), representing a decrease of 11.4% from RMB34.5 million, which was attributable to the closure of certain underperforming stores and in line with the revenue trend. Store depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores remained steady at 9.5% in both the second quarter of 2023 and the same quarter of 2024.

Costs for other revenues were RMB34.7 million (USD4.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 8.2% from RMB37.8 million in the same quarter of 2023, which was primarily driven by the decline of e-commence business sales, offset by an increase in the revenues generated from franchise business as the number of our franchised stores increased from 129 as of June 30, 2023 to 333 as of June 30, 2024. Costs for other revenues as a percentage of other revenues increased by 0.9 percentage points from 77.1% in the second quarter of 2023 to 78.0% in the same quarter of 2024 due to an increase in the resources dedicated to our franchise business during the second quarter of 2024.

Marketing expenses were RMB12.8 million (USD1.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 49.2% from RMB25.3 million in the same quarter of 2023, driven by our cost optimization measures and higher brand influence. Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased by 2.6 percentage points from 6.1% in the second quarter of 2023 to 3.5% in the same quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses were RMB39.8 million (USD5.5 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing a decrease of 68.7% from RMB127.1 million in the same quarter of 2023, which was primarily due to: (i) a reduction of our headquarter headcount and cost optimization measures; (ii) decrease in share-based compensation expenses; and (iii) decrease in professional fees. Adjusted general and administrative expenses, which excludes share-based compensation expenses of negative RMB1.1 million (USD0.2 million), and professional fees related to other financing programs of RMB10.5 million (USD1.4 million), were RMB30.4 million (USD4.2 million), representing a decrease of 37.1% from RMB48.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased by 3.4 percentage points from 11.7% in the second quarter of 2023 to 8.3% in the same quarter of 2024. For more information on the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this earnings release.

Franchise and royalty expenses were RMB15.0 million (USD2.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, representing an increase of 0.3% from RMB14.9 million in the same quarter of 2023, which was primarily driven by the increase in the number of our system-wide stores from 700 as of June 30, 2023 to 907 as of June 30, 2024. Franchise and royalty expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased by 0.5 percentage points, from 3.6% in the second quarter of 2023 to 4.1% in the same quarter of 2024.

Impairment losses of long-lived assets were RMB5.8 million (USD0.8 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB4.4 million in the same quarter of 2023, which was primarily due to the planned closing of underperforming company owned and operated stores.

As a result of the foregoing, operating loss was RMB54.7 million (USD7.5 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a significant reduction compared to RMB171.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was a gain of RMB4.1 million (USD0.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a loss of RMB40.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA margin was positive 1.1% in the second quarter of 2024, representing an improvement of 11.0 percentage points from negative 9.9% in the same quarter of 2023.

Net loss from continuing operations was RMB99.5 million (USD13.7 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB220.3 million for the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted net loss was RMB46.7 million (USD6.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB83.8 million for the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted net loss margin was negative 12.7% in the second quarter of 2024, representing an improvement of 7.6 percentage points from negative 20.4% in the same quarter of 2023.

Net gain from discontinued operations was RMB53.1 million (USD7.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (including gain on disposal of RMB66.2million), compared to net loss of RMB7.4 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Net loss was RMB46.4 million (USD6.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to RMB227.7 million for the same quarter of 2023.

Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share was RMB0.29 (USD0.04) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1.50 in the same quarter of 2023. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share was RMB0.30 (USD0.04) in the second quarter of 2024, compared to RMB0.56 in the same quarter of 2023.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s total cash and cash equivalents, time deposits, and amount due from related parties in relation to the financing from RBI were RMB253.2 million (USD34.8 million), compared to RMB219.5 million as of December 31, 2023. The change was primarily attributable to the financing from our founding shareholders, partially offset by cash disbursements on the back of the expansion of our business and store network nationwide and the repayment of bank borrowings.

KEY OPERATING DATA

Tims only For the three months ended or as of （Exclude the discontinued business) Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, 2023 2023 2023 2024 2024 Total stores 700 759 902 906 907 Company owned and operated stores 571 585 619 604 574 Franchised stores 129 174 283 302 333 Same-store sales growth for system-wide stores 19.9 % 0.1 % 2.6 % -13.6 % -14.6 % Same-store sales growth for company owned and operated stores 20.4 % -0.4 % 2.5 % -11.7 % -13.8 % Registered loyalty club members (in thousands) 14,721 16,867 18,545 20,009 21,403 Adjusted store EBITDA (Renminbi in thousands) 18,244 29,010 15,714 7,241 33,154 Adjusted store EBITDA margin 5.0 % 7.5 % 4.8 % 2.4 % 10.3 %



KEY DEFINITIONS

Same-store sales growth. The percentage change in the sales of stores that have been operating for 12 months or longer during a certain period compared to the same period from the prior year. The same-store sales growth for any period of more than a month equals to the arithmetic average of the same-store sales growth of each month covered in the period. If a store was closed for seven days or more during any given month, its sales during that month and the same month in the comparison period are excluded for purposes of measuring same-store sales growth.

Net new store openings. The gross number of new stores opened during the period minus the number of stores permanently closed during the period.

System sales. Gross merchandise value of sales generated from both company owned and operated stores and franchised stores.

Adjusted store EBITDA. Calculated as fully burdened gross profit of company owned and operated stores excluding depreciation and amortization, and store pre-opening expenses.

Adjusted store EBITDA margin. Calculated as adjusted store EBITDA as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores.

Adjusted general and administrative expenses. Calculated as general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, expenses related to the issuance of certain ordinary shares to CF Principal Investments LLC in November 2022 (the “Commitment Shares”), offering costs related to the ESA (the “ESA Offering Costs”), expenses related to 200,000 of our ordinary shares that may be purchased from our controlling shareholder by a holder of our convertible notes at its option pursuant to the terms of an Option Agreement dated September 28, 2022 (the “Option Shares”), and professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs.

Adjusted corporate EBITDA. Calculated as operating loss for continuing operations excluding store pre-opening expenses, and certain non-cash expenses consisting of depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, impairment losses of rental deposits, one-off expense of store closure, professional fees related to Popeyes transaction and other financing programs, impairment losses of long-lived assets and loss on disposal of property and equipment.

Adjusted corporate EBITDA margin. Calculated as adjusted corporate EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

Adjusted net loss. Calculated as net loss for continuing operations excluding store pre-opening expenses, share-based compensation expenses, professional fees related to Popeyes transaction and other financing programs, impairment losses of long-lived assets, impairment losses of rental deposits, one-off expense of store closure, loss on disposal of property and equipment, changes in fair value of Deferred Contingent consideration, changes in fair value of convertible notes, loss of the debt extinguishment and gain on disposal of Popeyes business.

Adjusted net loss margin. Calculated as adjusted net loss as a percentage of total revenues.

Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share. Calculated as adjusted net loss attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted-average number of basic and diluted ordinary shares.

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

On July 19, 2024, Tims China received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), stating that the Company’s ordinary shares, par value $0.00000939586994067732 per share (the “ordinary shares”), fail to comply with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on Nasdaq in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) based upon the closing bid price of the ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Notice. Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided an initial period of 180 calendar days, or until January 15, 2025, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the ordinary shares must be at least $1.00 for at least 10 consecutive business days (with such compliance period extendable at the discretion of Nasdaq) prior to January 15, 2025. Nasdaq would then provide a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. If the Company is unable to regain compliance by January 15, 2025, the Company may, under certain circumstances, be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day period to demonstrate compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. If the Company does not qualify for the second compliance period or fails to regain compliance during the second 180 calendar day period, then Nasdaq will notify the Company of its determination to delist the ordinary shares, at which point the Company would have an opportunity to appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel. The Company will monitor the closing bid price of its ordinary shares. Receipt of the Notice has no effect on the Company’s business operations or the trading of its securities at present.

On June 28, 2024, Tims China announced that it had secured an aggregate of up to USD65 million of financing and additional funding from its founding shareholders, Cartesian Capital Group, LLC (“Cartesian”) and Restaurant Brands International Inc. (“RBI” (NYSE: QSR)). The financing includes USD50 million in convertible notes, of which USD40 million was issued at closing, with the balance to be funded over the following 7 months, subject in each case to certain conditions. The three-year notes are convertible into newly issued convertible preferred shares of Tims China, which convert to ordinary shares at a price per share based on 110% of the VWAP for the 5 trading days immediately prior to closing of the transaction. In addition, through one of its foreign entities, RBI has acquired the Popeyes China business from Tims China on a cash-free debt-free basis for an enterprise value of USD15 million. Simultaneously, Tims China has extinguished the deferred consideration due to former shareholders of Popeyes China via issuance of a USD15 million convertible note, which converts directly into ordinary shares with financial terms similar to those outlined above.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, namely adjusted store EBITDA, adjusted store EBITDA margin, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted corporate EBITDA, adjusted corporate EBITDA margin, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines (i) adjusted store EBITDA as fully burdened gross profit of company owned and operated stores excluding depreciation and amortization, and store pre-opening expenses; (ii) adjusted store EBITDA margin as adjusted store EBITDA as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores; (iii) adjusted general and administrative expenses as general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses, expenses related to the Commitment Shares, the ESA Offering Costs, and expenses related to the Option Shares, and professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs; (iv) adjusted corporate EBITDA as operating loss for continuing operations excluding store pre-opening expenses, and certain non-cash expenses consisting of depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, expenses related to the Commitment Shares, the ESA Offering Costs, expenses related to the Option Shares, professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs, impairment losses of long-lived assets, and loss on disposal of property and equipment; (v) adjusted corporate EBITDA margin as adjusted corporate EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues; (vi) adjusted net loss as net loss for continuing operations excluding store pre-opening expenses, share-based compensation expenses, expenses related to the Commitment Shares, the ESA Offering Costs, expenses related to the Option Shares, professional fees related to warrant exchange and other financing programs, impairment losses of long-lived assets, loss on disposal of property and equipment, changes in fair value of convertible notes, changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, changes in fair value of ESA derivative liabilities, loss of the debt extinguishment and gain on disposal of Popeyes business; (vii) adjusted net loss margin as adjusted net loss as a percentage of total revenues; and (viii) adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share as adjusted net loss for continuing operations attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted-average number of basic and diluted ordinary share. The Company believes adjusted store EBITDA, adjusted store EBITDA margin, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted corporate EBITDA, adjusted corporate EBITDA margin, adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin, and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share enhance investors' overall understanding of its financial performance and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in its financial and operational decision-making.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. For reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying tables titled, “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures.” The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.

EXCHANGE RATE INFORMATION

This earnings release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.2672 to USD1.00, the exchange rate in effect on June 28, 2024 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any rate or at all.

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The Company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.

TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares) As of December 31,

2023 June 30, 2024

(Unaudited） RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 202,315 168,867 23,237 Time deposits 17,165 3,000 413 Amount due from related parties - 81,369 11,197 Accounts receivable, net 27,562 31,749 4,369 Inventories 49,866 43,115 5,933 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 156,855 164,114 22,582 Current assets of discontinued operations 4,857 - - Total current assets 458,620 492,214 67,731 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 669,641 569,746 78,400 Intangible assets, net 107,317 107,567 14,802 Operating lease right-of-use assets 785,437 590,264 81,223 Other non-current assets 63,855 61,422 8,451 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations 130,569 - - Total non-current assets 1,756,819 1,328,999 182,876 Total assets 2,215,439 1,821,213 250,607 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Bank borrowings, current 538,233 393,962 54,211 Accounts payable 219,775 199,626 27,469 Contract liabilities 40,715 56,455 7,768 Amount due to related parties 53,004 21,621 2,975 Operating lease liabilities 189,835 177,423 24,414 Other current liabilities 290,713 240,846 33,143 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 63,558 - - Total current liabilities 1,395,833 1,089,933 149,980 Non-current liabilities: Bank borrowings, non-current 5,266 2,532 348 Convertible notes, at fair value 420,712 849,515 116,897 Contract liabilities 5,272 5,676 781 Amount due to related parties 94,200 - - Operating lease liabilities 653,659 474,953 65,356 Other non-current liabilities 8,637 7,709 1,061 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations 54,289 - - Total non-current liabilities 1,242,035 1,340,385 184,443 Total liabilities 2,637,868 2,430,318 334,423 Shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 10 10 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,807,715 1,816,847 250,006 Accumulated losses (2,256,424 ) (2,448,095 ) (336,869 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 21,492 14,896 2,050 Treasury shares - - - Total (deficit) equity attributable to shareholders of the Company (427,207 ) (616,342 ) (84,812 ) Non-controlling interests 4,778 7,237 996 Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity (422,429 ) (609,105 ) (83,816 ) Commitments and Contingencies - - - Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficit) 2,215,439 1,821,213 250,607







TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Company owned and operated stores 362,627 322,311 44,352 673,078 618,686 85,133 Other revenues 49,079 44,524 6,126 75,107 80,293 11,049 Total revenues 411,706 366,835 50,478 748,185 698,979 96,182 Costs and expenses, net: Company owned and operated stores Food and packaging 123,394 99,725 13,723 234,720 202,434 27,856 Rental and property management fee 75,308 62,164 8,554 146,718 126,772 17,445 Payroll and employee benefits 79,371 60,800 8,366 152,331 125,979 17,335 Delivery costs 29,216 32,248 4,439 51,998 59,782 8,226 Other operating expenses 32,341 24,396 3,357 57,429 48,613 6,689 Store depreciation and amortization 34,454 30,521 4,199 67,428 63,748 8,772 Company owned and operated store costs and expenses 374,084 309,854 42,638 710,624 627,328 86,323 Costs of other revenues 37,826 34,726 4,778 56,694 59,750 8,222 Marketing expenses 25,253 12,828 1,765 43,556 32,589 4,484 General and administrative expenses 127,148 39,783 5,475 197,768 94,250 12,970 Franchise and royalty expenses 14,929 14,969 2,060 26,834 28,177 3,877 Other operating costs and expenses 4,361 5,518 759 9,933 9,696 1,334 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 961 614 84 1,857 2,618 360 Impairment losses of long-lived assets 4,360 5,836 803 8,778 24,801 3,413 Other income 5,758 2,580 355 5,984 4,255 586 Total costs and expenses, net 583,164 421,548 58,007 1,050,060 874,954 120,397 Operating loss (171,458 ) (54,713 ) (7,529 ) (301,875 ) (175,975 ) (24,215 ) Interest income 1,487 252 35 3,510 1,241 171 Interest expenses (4,853 ) (9,079 ) (1,250 ) (9,189 ) (14,664 ) (2,017 ) Foreign currency transaction loss 15 504 69 (1,773 ) 4,454 611 Loss of the debt extinguishment - (10,657 ) (1,466 ) - (10,657 ) (1,466 ) Changes in fair value of Deferred Contingent consideration - (14,811 ) (2,038 ) - (16,941 ) (2,331 ) Changes in fair value of convertible notes (7,054 ) (9,889 ) (1,361 ) (21,326 ) (20,540 ) (2,826 ) Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities (25,782 ) - - (83,966 ) - - Changes in fair value of ESA derivative liabilities (12,614 ) - - 19,909 - - Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (220,259 ) (98,393 ) (13,540 ) (394,710 ) (233,082 ) (32,073 ) Income tax expenses - (1,089 ) (150 ) - (1,089 ) (150 ) Net loss from continuing operations (220,259 ) (99,482 ) (13,690 ) (394,710 ) (234,171 ) (32,223 ) Discontinued operations： Loss from discontinued operations（including gain on disposal of Popeyes business RMB66,203 thousand in 2024) before income taxes (7,398 ) 53,098 7,307 (7,398 ) 44,959 6,187 Income tax expenses - - - - - - Net loss from discontinued operations (7,398 ) 53,098 7,307 (7,398 ) 44,959 6,187 Net loss (227,657 ) (46,384 ) (6,383 ) (402,108 ) (189,212 ) (26,036 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1,023 1,243 171 1,456 2,459 338 Net Loss attributable to shareholders of the Company -from continuing operations (221,282 ) (100,725 ) (13,861 ) (396,166 ) (236,630 ) (32,561 ) -from discontinued operations (7,398 ) 53,098 7,307 (7,398 ) 44,959 6,187 Basic and diluted loss per Ordinary Share (1.50 ) (0.29 ) (0.04 ) (2.76 ) (1.18 ) (0.16 ) Net loss (227,657 ) (46,384 ) (6,383 ) (402,108 ) (189,212 ) (26,036 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain on short-term investment, net of nil income taxes 2,131 - - 2,831 - - Fair value changes of convertible notes due to instrument-specific credit risk, net of nil income taxes (5,059 ) 2,057 283 (7,666 ) (1,493 ) (205 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes (7,758 ) (2,068 ) (284 ) (6,729 ) (5,102 ) (703 ) Total comprehensive loss (238,343 ) (46,395 ) (6,384 ) (413,672 ) (195,807 ) (26,944 ) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non- controlling interests 1,023 1,243 171 1,456 2,459 338 Comprehensive loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (239,366 ) (47,638 ) (6,555 ) (415,128 ) (198,266 ) (27,282 )







TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 241 31,707 4,363 (85,119 ) 4,961 683 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 13,919 (21,421 ) (2,948 ) 64,157 (28,685 ) (3,947 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (135,370 ) (37,751 ) (5,195 ) 28,613 (11,776 ) (1,620 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash 12,232 (558 ) (76 ) 8,864 780 106 Net increase/(decrease) in cash (108,978 ) (28,023 ) (3,856 ) 16,515 (34,720 ) (4,778 ) Cash at beginning of the period 364,570 196,890 27,093 239,077 203,587 28,015 Cash at end of the period 255,592 168,867 23,237 255,592 168,867 23,237







TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data) A. Adjusted store EBITDA and adjusted store EBITDA margin For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Revenues - company owned and operated stores 362,627 322,311 44,352 673,078 618,686 85,133 Food and packaging costs - company owned and operated stores (123,394 ) (99,725 ) (13,723 ) (234,720 ) (202,434 ) (27,856 ) Rental expenses - company owned and operated stores (75,308 ) (62,164 ) (8,554 ) (146,718 ) (126,772 ) (17,445 ) Payroll and employee benefits - company owned and operated stores (79,371 ) (60,800 ) (8,366 ) (152,331 ) (125,979 ) (17,335 ) Delivery costs - company owned and operated stores (29,216 ) (32,248 ) (4,439 ) (51,998 ) (59,782 ) (8,226 ) Other operating expenses - company owned and operated stores (32,341 ) (24,396 ) (3,357 ) (57,429 ) (48,613 ) (6,689 ) Store depreciation and amortization (34,454 ) (30,521 ) (4,199 ) (67,428 ) (63,748 ) (8,772 ) Franchise and royalty expenses - company owned and operated stores (11,654 ) (10,549 ) (1,452 ) (21,477 ) (20,388 ) (2,805 ) Fully-burdened gross (loss) profit - company owned and operated stores (23,111 ) 1,908 262 (59,023 ) (29,030 ) (3,995 ) Store depreciation and amortization 34,454 30,521 4,199 67,428 63,748 8,772 Store pre-opening expenses 6,901 725 100 15,841 5,677 781 Adjusted Store EBITDA 18,244 33,154 4,561 24,246 40,395 5,558 Adjusted Store EBITDA Margin 5.0 % 10.3 % 10.3 % 3.6 % 6.5 % 6.5 % B. Adjusted general and administrative expenses For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ General and administrative expenses from continuing operations (127,148 ) (39,783 ) (5,475 ) (197,768 ) (94,250 ) (12,970 ) Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expenses 55,557 (1,129 ) (155 ) 58,718 (115 ) (16 ) Professional fees related to financing programs 23,219 10,464 1,440 23,219 10,464 1,440 Impairment losses of rental deposits - - - - 2,457 338 Adjusted General and administrative expenses (48,372 ) (30,448 ) (4,190 ) (115,831 ) (81,444 ) (11,208 ) Adjusted General and administrative expenses as a % of total revenue 11.7 % 8.3 % 8.3 % 15.5 % 11.7 % 11.7 % C. Adjusted corporate EBITDA and adjusted corporate EBITDA margin For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Operating loss from continuing operations (171,458 ) (54,713 ) (7,529 ) (301,875 ) (175,975 ) (24,215 ) Adjusted for: Store pre-opening expenses 6,901 725 100 15,841 5,677 781 Depreciation and amortization 39,677 41,357 5,691 78,034 83,582 11,501 Share-based compensation expenses 55,557 (1,129 ) (155 ) 58,718 (115 ) (16 ) Impairment losses of rental deposits - - - - 2,457 338 One-off expense of store closure - 916 126 - 3,181 438 Professional fees related to financing programs 23,219 10,464 1,440 23,219 10,464 1,440 Impairment losses of long-lived assets 4,360 5,836 803 8,778 24,801 3,413 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 961 614 84 1,857 2,618 360 Adjusted Corporate EBITDA (40,783 ) 4,070 560 (115,428 ) (43,310 ) (5,960 ) Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin -9.9 % 1.1 % 1.1 % -15.4 % -6.2 % -6.2 % D. Adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss margin For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss from continuing operations (220,259 ) (99,482 ) (13,690 ) (394,710 ) (234,171 ) (32,223 ) Adjusted for: Store pre-opening expenses 6,901 725 100 15,841 5,677 781 Share-based compensation expenses 55,557 (1,129 ) (155 ) 58,718 (115 ) (16 ) Professional fees related to financing programs 23,219 10,464 1,440 23,219 10,464 1,440 Impairment losses of long-lived assets 4,360 5,836 803 8,778 24,801 3,413 Impairment losses of rental deposits - - - - 2,457 338 One-off expense of store closure - 916 126 - 3,181 438 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 961 614 84 1,857 2,618 360 Loss of the debt extinguishment - 10,657 1,466 - 10,657 1,466 Changes in fair value of Deferred Contingent consideration - 14,811 2,038 - 16,941 2,331 Changes in fair value of convertible notes 7,054 9,889 1,361 21,326 20,540 2,826 Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities 25,782 - - 83,966 - - Changes in fair value of ESA derivative liabilities 12,614 - - (19,909 ) - - Adjusted Net loss (83,811 ) (46,699 ) (6,427 ) (200,914 ) (136,950 ) (18,846 ) Adjusted Net loss Margin -20.4 % -12.7 % -12.7 % -26.9 % -19.6 % -19.6 % E. Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary Share For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2024 2023 2024 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net loss from continuing operations to shareholders of the Company (221,282 ) (100,725 ) (13,861 ) (396,166 ) (236,630 ) (32,561 ) Adjusted for: Store pre-opening expenses 6,901 725 100 15,841 5,677 781 Share-based compensation expenses 55,557 (1,129 ) (155 ) 58,718 (115 ) (16 ) Professional fees related to financing programs 23,219 10,464 1,440 23,219 10,464 1,440 Impairment losses of long-lived assets 4,360 5,836 803 8,778 24,801 3,413 Impairment losses of rental deposits - - - - 2,457 338 One-off expense of store closure - 916 126 - 3,181 438 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 961 614 84 1,857 2,618 360 Loss of the debt extinguishment - 10,657 1,466 - 10,657 1,466 Changes in fair value of Deferred Contingent consideration - 14,811 2,038 - 16,941 2,331 Changes in fair value of convertible notes 7,054 9,889 1,361 21,326 20,540 2,826 Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities 25,782 - - 83,966 - - Changes in fair value of ESA derivative liabilities 12,614 - - (19,909 ) - - Adjusted Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company (84,834 ) (47,942 ) (6,598 ) (202,370 ) (139,409 ) (19,184 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted loss per share 152,280,039 162,360,883 162,360,883 145,981,327 161,805,264 161,805,264 Adjusted basic and diluted net loss per Ordinary Share (0.56 ) (0.30 ) (0.04 ) (1.39 ) (0.86 ) (0.12 )



1 Excluding the transferred Popeyes business.

2 System sales is calculated as the gross merchandise value of sales generated from both company owned and operated stores and franchised stores.

3 Adjusted store EBITDA is calculated as fully burdened gross profit5 of company owned and operated stores excluding depreciation & amortization and store pre-opening expenses.

4 Adjusted store EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted store EBITDA as a percentage of revenues from company owned and operated stores.

5 Fully burdened gross profit of company owned and operated stores, the most comparable GAAP measure to adjusted store EBITDA, was a gain of RMB1.9 million (USD0.3 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a loss of RMB23.1 million in the same quarter of 2023.