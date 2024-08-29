Bitget lists Gaming Platform Counterfire (CEC) on Launchpool with 11 Million CEC Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange platform, has listed Counterfire (CEC) in its Launchpool to enable users the opportunity to win tokens on the platform. Counterfire, a cutting-edge MOBA gaming platform, offers an immersive and fast-paced gaming experience on mobile devices, integrating blockchain assets into its ecosystem. With the listing, Bitget users can now stake USDT/BGB and win CEC tokens for their participation. The listing is a part of Bitget's ongoing efforts in bringing diverse and innovative projects to its users, aligning with the growing intersection of gaming and blockchain technology.

Counterfire's game is an online multiplayer battle royale which provides players with an engaging experience where participants parachute onto an island, scavenging for weapons and equipments. The intense competition to be the last player or team standing adds to the game's dynamic appeal. With more than 10,000 downloads on Google Play, the platform has already garnered significant attention.

The Launchpool listing is complimented with an event for CEC beginning at 2PM on 30th August it will conclude on September 9th. A total prize pool of 11,540,000 CEC tokens will be distributed, offering an exciting opportunity for participants to earn rewards through farming. Returns on staked assets will be calculated within T+1 hours, with hourly distribution of rewards. The platform's flexibility further enhances the user experience, as participants can withdraw their staked assets at any time. This event shows Bitget's commitment to supporting innovative blockchain projects and providing its community with valuable opportunities within the crypto space.

Bitget Launchpool offers a unique opportunity for users to stake their tokens and unlock a variety of rewards, including airdrops, substantial earnings, and exclusive access to a significant prize pool. With user-friendly terms, the platform allows staking with BGB or other coins, enabling participants to earn rewards in real time. This innovative approach positions Bitget Launchpool as a competitive option for those seeking to maximize their returns within the crypto space.

By listing Counterfire (CEC), Bitget continues to expand its offerings, providing users with access to emerging blockchain-based gaming platforms. Bitget consistently supports quality projects that resonate with the evolving demands of the market as it brings users closer to a wider range of digital assets.

For more information on CEC tokens, please visit here.

