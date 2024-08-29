Endoscopy Devices Market to Surge with 7.5% CAGR, Global Revenue to Exceed 103.59 Billion by 2032 | Polaris Market Research

New York, USA, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The global Endoscopy Devices Market was USD 54.30 billion in 2023. The market is projected to hit USD 103.59 billion by 2032, with a robust CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

What are Endoscopy Devices?

Endoscopic devices are used in nonsurgical procedures to examine and inspect the interior of body organs, joints, or cavities. These are long, flexible tubes with a camera at one and light at the other end, allowing doctors to look inside the patient’s body during the endoscopy procedure.

These instruments are often utilized in investigating many systems within the human body, such as the gastrointestinal tract, respiratory system, and urinary tract. They facilitate accurate diagnosis and treatment of obesity-related conditions like gastrointestinal disorders and cancers.

Key Market Stats:

It is expected that the market will exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2024 to 2032.

Major Findings From the Report:

Factors such as increasing cases of chronic diseases, developments in endoscopic technology, Surging investments in healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of prominent companies are boosting the market growth.

The market is primarily segmented on the basis of device type, application, end-use, and region.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest endoscopy devices market share during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

Endoscopy Devices Market Drivers and Trends:

Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure: Increasing demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions is necessitating investments in healthcare infrastructure. As a result, the market for endoscopy devices is experiencing high growth due to a surge in global healthcare spending.

Increasing demand for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic solutions is necessitating investments in healthcare infrastructure. As a result, the market for endoscopy devices is experiencing high growth due to a surge in global healthcare spending. Rising Gastrointestinal Disease Cases : Endoscopy devices are majorly used in treating and diagnosing gastrointestinal diseases such as colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease. Early detection and treatment using advanced endoscopy equipment enable healthcare providers to address these diseases with greater precision. Consequently, the rise in gastrointestinal disease cases drives the market CAGR for endoscopy devices.

: Endoscopy devices are majorly used in treating and diagnosing gastrointestinal diseases such as colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel disease. Early detection and treatment using advanced endoscopy equipment enable healthcare providers to address these diseases with greater precision. Consequently, the rise in gastrointestinal disease cases drives the market CAGR for endoscopy devices. Product Launches: The rising launches and approvals by endoscopy devices market key players are anticipated to enhance the market growth in the upcoming years. For example, in July 2020, Ambu Inc. launched a single-use flexible endoscope called the Ambu aScope 4 Cysto. This device provides urologists with immediate access to a single-use cystoscope, making it suitable for various procedures such as bladder cancer surveillance, stent removal, and other routine cystoscopy interventions.

Industry’s Prominent Players:

Arthrex, Inc.

Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cook Medical

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

PENTAX Medical

Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd.

STERIS

Stryker Corporation

Geographical Landscape:

By region, North America held the largest revenue share in the market because of the increased adoption of advanced medical technologies in the region. Various leading endoscopy device companies and research institutions are introducing cutting-edge endoscopic equipment, which is fueling the endoscopy devices Market growth. In addition, rising cases of chronic diseases such as gastrointestinal disorders, colorectal cancer, and respiratory conditions drives accelerate the demand for endoscopic procedures.

Further, the market is anticipated to experience significant growth in Asia Pacific during the foreseen period owing to the rapidly growing population driving the strong demand for endoscopy devices. Increased healthcare awareness, along with a rising incidence of gastrointestinal diseases, further fuels the industry's expansion in the region.





Segmental Outlook:

Endoscopy Devices Market – Type – Based Outlook:

Endoscopes

Endoscopy Visualization Systems

Accessories

Others

Endoscopy Devices Market – Application Based Outlook:

Laparoscopy

Bronchoscopy

Otoscopy

Arthroscopy

Urology Endoscopy

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Others

Endoscopy Devices Market – End Use Based Outlook:

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Others

Endoscopy Devices Market – Regional Outlook:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Indonesia

Australia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

