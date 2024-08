Sigurgeir Guðlaugsson, previously a deputy on the board of Kvika banki, will replace Guðmund Arnar Þórðarson as a new board member. Sigurgeir was elected as a deputy in 2021 and currently serves as the CEO of Genís hf.

Board of Directors of Kvika Bank hf. is as follows:

• Sigurður Hannesson - chairman of the board

• Guðjón Reynisson

• Helga Kristín Auðunsdóttir

• Ingunn Svala Leifsdóttir

• Sigurgeir Guðlaugsson