Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® Name FloQast to 2024 Best Medium Workplaces List

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast , an Accounting Automation Platform created by accountants for accountants, today announced that it has been selected by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine for the 2024 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ List. This is FloQast’s second time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at No. 27.



To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 213,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with between 100 and 999 U.S. employees.

"Being named to the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces list for the second year in a row is a tremendous honor and a testament to the incredible culture we’ve built here at FloQast,” said Adey Tadesse-Heath, Vice President of Human Resources at FloQast. “Our team’s dedication to fostering an environment where everyone can thrive is what drives our continued success and innovation. We’re committed to maintaining this standard of excellence as we grow and continue to make FloQast one of the best places to work in the accounting and finance industry."

In addition to landing on its first Best Medium Workplaces List in 2023, FloQast was also honored by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work as a Best Workplace for Women and Best Workplace in Technology. Earlier this year, it was honored by Fortune Media and Great Place to Work on the Best Workplaces for Millennials 2024 List.

FloQast continues to build on its success, with highlights including:

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Some of the strongest work cultures we measure every year come from companies with relatively small headcounts,” says Michael C. Bush , CEO of Great Place To Work. “Companies that make this highly competitive list offer the care and support found at companies 10 times their size.”



About FloQast

FloQast, an Accounting Automation Platform created by accountants for accountants, enables organizations to automate a variety of accounting operations. Trusted by more than 2,800 global accounting teams – including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake – FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

About the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 213,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Medium Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey . Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com .