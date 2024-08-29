Voluntary Exchange Program for certain Continental Truck Tires HDL2 DL+ 11 R24.5 149/164L in the U.S., Canada and Mexico

Up to 522 truck replacement tires sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico are subject to a voluntary exchange program and will be replaced free of charge.

Continental is not aware of any reports of property damage, accidents, or injuries related to the affected tires.

FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental today announced a voluntary exchange program for up to 522 truck replacement tires brought into the market in U.S., Canada and Mexico. Of these, up to 138 tires are believed to be defective.

All tires that are the subject of the exchange program will be replaced free of charge.

This exchange program was proactively initiated by Continental. Its market observation program had revealed an increase in warranty complaints connected to this specific truck tire. Detailed analysis has shown that these tires, which were produced during DOT week 43 in 2023, can develop a belt edge or shoulder separation. This is due to inconsistent material usage occurred in the shoulder pad extrusion process. With continued use, a separation could extend into the sidewall, resulting in a sudden loss of air pressure, increasing the risk of serious injury or death. Continental is launching this voluntary exchange program to avert potential hazards for drivers and other road users. To date, the company has not received any reports of accidents or injuries in this connection.

Continental began informing the relevant national authorities on August 20, 2024, and is in close contact with its customers and dealers about the organization and implementation of the voluntary exchange program. You can find further information—including a guide for identifying the affected tires using their DOT numbers—at https://www.continental-tires.com/ca/en/b2b/truck/ or by emailing Customer Relations at TI_CQ_SM_help.trucktires@continental.com.

Replacement tires covered by the voluntary exchange program can be identified as follows:

Product line: Continental HDL2 DL+, Drive axle position

Size: 11 R24.5 149/164L

Article Number: 05211720000

DOT Number: 02P 054CLD

DOT Week (last four digits of DOT Number) 4323

